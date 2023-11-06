Dungeons & Dragons Books Are Buy 2, Get 1 Free On Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon has announced details regarding their upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2023, but we don't know what they have planned for Dungeons & Dragons at this point. Historically, they have run a buy 2, get 1 free book sale that includes D&D titles during Black Friday week, but the twist is that this exact sale is happening on Amazon at this very moment.

Indeed, Amazon is running a B2G1 free sale on a large collection books that features tons of D&D titles, including all 3 core rulebooks. All you need to do is search for "dungeons" in the sale search bar right here on Amazon, and add two or more items to your cart. Over 100 books in the D&D universe are eligible, but you can mix and match with any of the 1000+ items that are eligible for the discount to get your freebie. Again, we don't know what Amazon has planned for D&D on Black Friday, but we wouldn't be surprised if they took this sale down only to reintroduce it in basically the exact same form on or around November 17th.

To help you get started we've highlighted some of the best options below. Just keep in mind that books can be added and removed from the sale at any time. Beyond that you'll find the current state of the latest D&D pre-orders and new releases, most of which are heavily discounted at the time of writing.

Dungeons & Dragons Pre-orders and New Releases

The Deck of Many Things ($99.99 – launches on November 14th) – Pre-order on Amazon: Includes The Book of Many Things, a 66 card deck, a reference guide, and deck box.

"Within this box, you'll find The Book of Many Things, which illuminates the deck's mysteries and provides everything Dungeon Masters need to use it in their campaigns. This book includes advice, adventure locations, and new monsters for Dungeon Masters, as well as character options, magic items, and organizations for players, all inspired by the deck. This set also includes lavishly illustrated cards for the Deck of Many Things, including additional cards that triple the deck's size, allowing you to build the perfect deck for your campaign. An accompanying guidebook shows how to use the cards as a traditional oracle deck or to create D&D adventures inspired by the cards."

Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse (40% off – launched on October 17th) – Pre-order on Amazon: Includes Sigil and the Outlands, Turn of Fortune's Wheel, and Morte's Planar Parade books along with a poster map and DM screen.

"Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse contains everything a Dungeon Master needs to run adventures and campaigns set in Sigil and the Outlands, as well as new options for players who want to create characters prepared to explore the planes."

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk (30% off – Available Now) – Pre-order on Amazon: "Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk is a high-fantasy adventure that begins in the beloved town of Phandalin as it faces unimaginable danger. Whether the heroes are newcomers to Phandalin or are returning after the acclaimed Dungeons & Dragons adventure Lost Mine of Phandelver, they discover hints of a threat lurking below the town. The heroes soon learn that the cult of a malevolent entity has set its sights on transforming Phandalin into the capital of its evil empire. To save the town from oblivion, the heroes must uncover a nefarious plot and confront the otherworldly cultists directly."

Heroes' Feast Flavors of the Multiverse: An Official D&D Cookbook (25% off – launches on November 7th) – Pre-order on Amazon: "Never adventure on an empty stomach! From the D&D experts behind the bestselling Heroes' Feast comes Heroes' Feast Flavors of the Multiverse,a mouthwatering cookbook stuffed with eclectic fare for solo adventurers and party quests alike. This culinary tour presents original recipes inspired by regions and settings from across the Forgotten Realms and beyond. All seventy-six dishes, developed by a professional chef from one of the country's top test kitchens, are delicious, easy to prepare, and composed of ingredients readily found in our world."

Bigby Presents: Glory of Giants (44% off – Available Now) – Order on Amazon: "Bigby the Great recounts his journeys into the history, myth, and society of giants in this guide to their realms in the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons. Here Bigby and the demigod Diancastra, child of the giants' All-Father, Annam, unveil the secrets of Annam's mighty descendants.

Players will find a wealth of giant-themed character options: a subclass for barbarians, two backgrounds related to giants and their runic magic, and feat options that evoke the strength and primal magic of the giants. Dungeon Masters will gain inspiration for bringing giants to life, from maps of giant-built sites and big new monsters to tremendous treasures and intriguing trinkets in a giant's bag!"

The Practically Complete Guide to Dragons (33% off – Available Now) – Order on Amazon: "With tips on everything from fighting dragons to riding them, The Practically Complete Guide to Dragons offers abundant insight into the most awe-inspiring creatures in all the worlds. Detailing the appearance, capabilities, habits, lairs, and treasures of ten dragon kinds, and annotated with the extraordinary wizard Sindri Suncatcher's personal observations and experiences, this beautiful volume will inspire endless adventures in the imagination.

The Practically Complete Guide to Dragons combines the very best content from three classic bestsellers: A Practical Guide to Dragons, A Practical Guide to Dragon Riding, and A Practical Guide to Dragon Magic. Fully updated with all the latest lore, this indispensable volume contains everything new adventurers need to know about the most iconic monsters of fantasy!