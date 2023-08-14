Dungeons & Dragons Books Are Up to 70% Off On Amazon

If you're looking for deals on Dungeons & Dragons books, Amazon always has options. However, they're running some deals right now that go above and beyond with discounts that range between 50% and 70% off. Indeed, one of the best D&D deals going is happening on the Monster Manual core rulebook, which is on sale here on Amazon for only $16.49 at the time of writing.

Amazon has a dedicated sale going that highlights 50% off discounts on D&D books like The Dungeon Masters Guide, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, and Candlekeep Mysteries, and the Spelljammer: Adventures in Space Collection, but you'll find even more Dungeons & Dragons deals right here. We're also highlighting some of your best options below. UPDATE: New titles added.

'On a related note, as part of their product drops surrounding the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Hasbro unveiled Dicelings – oversized twenty-sided dice that transform into a classic D&D monster. The Orange Beholder variant is currently on sale here on Amazon for only $11.99 which is 14% off list. Inside that link you'll find additional variants like the Mimic, Owlbear, Beholder, and more.