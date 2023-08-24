Dungeons & Dragons Amazon Deals Include New And Upcoming Books

If you're looking for deals on Dungeons & Dragons books, Amazon always has options. However, they're running some deals right now that go above and beyond with discounts that range between 50% and 70% off. Indeed, one of the best D&D deals going is happening on the Monster Manual core rulebook, which is on sale here on Amazon for only $18.91 at the time of writing. You can also get the Rules Expansion Gift set which collects Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, Xanathar's Guide to Everything, and Monsters of the Multiverse plus a DM Screen for 59% off.

You can find many of the Dungeons & Dragons deals right here on Amazon, but we've highlighted some of the best options below. Beyond that you'll find the current state of the latest D&D pre-orders and new releases, most of which are heavily discounted at the time of writing.

Dungeons & Dragons Pre-orders and New Releases

The Deck of Many Things ($99.99 – launches on November 14th) – Pre-order on Amazon: Includes The Book of Many Things, a 66 card deck, a reference guide, and deck box.

"Within this box, you'll find The Book of Many Things, which illuminates the deck's mysteries and provides everything Dungeon Masters need to use it in their campaigns. This book includes advice, adventure locations, and new monsters for Dungeon Masters, as well as character options, magic items, and organizations for players, all inspired by the deck. This set also includes lavishly illustrated cards for the Deck of Many Things, including additional cards that triple the deck's size, allowing you to build the perfect deck for your campaign. An accompanying guidebook shows how to use the cards as a traditional oracle deck or to create D&D adventures inspired by the cards."

Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse ($59.49 / 30% off – launches on October 17th) – Pre-order on Amazon: Includes Sigil and the Outlands, Turn of Fortune's Wheel, and Morte's Planar Parade books along with a poster map and DM screen.

"Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse contains everything a Dungeon Master needs to run adventures and campaigns set in Sigil and the Outlands, as well as new options for players who want to create characters prepared to explore the planes."

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk ($44.98 / 25% off – launches on September 19th) – Pre-order on Amazon: "Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk is a high-fantasy adventure that begins in the beloved town of Phandalin as it faces unimaginable danger. Whether the heroes are newcomers to Phandalin or are returning after the acclaimed Dungeons & Dragons adventure Lost Mine of Phandelver, they discover hints of a threat lurking below the town. The heroes soon learn that the cult of a malevolent entity has set its sights on transforming Phandalin into the capital of its evil empire. To save the town from oblivion, the heroes must uncover a nefarious plot and confront the otherworldly cultists directly."

Bigby Presents: Glory of Giants ($34.88 / 42% off – Available Now) – Order on Amazon: "Bigby the Great recounts his journeys into the history, myth, and society of giants in this guide to their realms in the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons. Here Bigby and the demigod Diancastra, child of the giants' All-Father, Annam, unveil the secrets of Annam's mighty descendants.

Players will find a wealth of giant-themed character options: a subclass for barbarians, two backgrounds related to giants and their runic magic, and feat options that evoke the strength and primal magic of the giants. Dungeon Masters will gain inspiration for bringing giants to life, from maps of giant-built sites and big new monsters to tremendous treasures and intriguing trinkets in a giant's bag!"