Dungeons & Dragons Books Are Buy 2, Get 1 For 50% Off On Amazon
If you're interested in getting started with Dungeons & Dragons, or you want to seek out new adventures, Amazon has a deal going that you'll want to take advantage of. A buy 2, get 1 50% off sale is live on Amazon that includes a random assortment of products, but the book selection is where it shines. If you search for "Dungeons & Dragons" in the sale's search bar, you'll uncover a treasure trove of items.
We've picked out some of the best items in the list below, but the addition of new releases like Candlekeep Mysteries and Tasha's Cauldron of Everything is particularly exciting. Keep in mind that new books could be added or removed from the sale at any time.
- Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set
- Dungeon Master's Guide - Core Rulebook
- Heroes Feast
- Curse of Strahd: Revamped Premium Edition (D&D Boxed Set)
- Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
- Xanathar's Guide to Everything
- D&D Mordenkainen's Tome Of Foes
- Volo's Guide to Monsters
- The Rise of Tiamat
- Eberron: Rising from the Last War
- D&D Waterdeep Dragon Heist
- Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide
- Tales From the Yawning Portal
- Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage
- Out of the Abyss
- Dungeons & Dragons Ghosts of Saltmarsh
- Tomb of Annihilation
- Hoard of the Dragon Queen
- Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus Hardcover Book
- 123s of D&D - Dungeons & Dragons Children's Book
