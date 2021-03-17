Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Adds Animals, Crafting, and More

✖

The day many Fortnite fans were waiting for has finally arrived, as Chapter 2, Season 6 officially made its launch on Tuesday. The new wave of content was expected to bring some major new developments to the world off the popular Battle Royale game -- and it looks like it definitely delivered on that regard. In addition to some major Battle Pass features -- including skins inspired by Tomb Raider's Lara Croft and DC Comics' Raven -- there are a lot of new additions to the actual game itself. If you need a breakdown of all of the biggest elements tied to Chapter 2, Season 6 of Fortnite, we're here to help.

Primal Biome

The biggest (and most obvious, once actually playing the game) new aspect of Fortnite is the Primal Biome, an ever-growing section of the island that has an autumn aesthetic and some major new places of interest. At the center of the map is now The Spire -- a tower of stone that resulted from Agent Jones and The Foundation's efforts to stop the Zero Point in the closing Season 5 event.

Among these new locations is Boney Burbs, a collection of buildings and houses that replaces Salty Towers, and Colossal Crops, which was previously the location of Colossal Coliseum. Some existing parts of the map, including Weeping Woods and Pleasant Park, are also impacted by the new biome.

Wildlife

Scattered within the Primal Biome and beyond are an array of new wildlife NPCs, each of which brings a new presence to the game itself. These range from more vicious wolves (which had been rumored to appear in the game for quite some time) and warthogs to tamer wildlife like chickens (which, if the Season 6 cinematic is to be believed, can seemingly help a player fly similarly to balloons). Epic Games' website also teases that "the most fearsome predators have yet to hatch", which might confirm the recent theories surrounding dinosaurs entering the game.

Crafting

Another new aspect of gameplay -- one that might have a bit of a learning curve for some players -- is the ability to craft weapons. As players collect mechanical and animal parts throughout the island (including wildlife that have been "defeated" by players), they can combine them with existing weapons to create valuable new upgrades.

Buried Chests

And finally, Fortnite's newest season officially brought back one of its previous elements -- buried "bunker" chests. The rarer boxes of loot, which spawn throughout the map, provide much higher tier kinds of loot, including some legendary weapons.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.