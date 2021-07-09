GTA 6 Map Potentially Leaked

✖

The map of Grand Theft Auto VI -- commonly referred to as GTA 6, the rumored next installment in the GTA series -- has potentially leaked, or at least that's what some fans of the Rockstar Games series think has happened. Earlier this year, a leak claiming to reveal the map of the upcoming game made the rounds. To this day, it's yet to be validated or invalidated, and many Grand Theft Auto fans believe it to be genuine, especially after the Red Dead Redemption 2 map leaked early in a similar fashion. That said, if this new leak is legit, it would discredit this previous leak.

Like the leak from earlier this year, this new one comes the way of an anonymous user. Typically, this is a red flag, but all leaks of this variety come from anonymous sources. In other words, anonymity comes with the territory. However, while there were a variety of reasons to believe in the validity of the leak from a few months ago, this new leak is less compelling, at least on the surface level.

As noted in the Reddit post below, the leak originally surfaced over on the GTA Forums, before being taken down. And unlike the leak before it -- which was limited to still images -- this leak is in video format. Like the leak before it though, it's divided fans who are torn over the validity of the supposed map.

For now. take everything here with a grain of salt or two. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn't commented or acknowledged the leak, and we don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons. However, if Rockstar Games or anyone associated with it does buck this expectation and does provide any type of comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, the last time the game's map "leaked," it was crickets from Rockstar and all involved.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or 47 letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this new leak? Is it real or another fake? Meanwhile, for more coverage on GTA 6 -- including all of the latest rumors, reports, and leaks -- click here. In the most recent and related news, GTA 6 will be set in Vice City, but in a modern take on the series' fictional recreation of Miami.