GTA Online Cayo Perico Update Disappoints Players by Leaving Out Important Feature

GTA Online's new Cayo Perico update launched today on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and some players aren't very happy with the game's new map. Heading into the update, Rockstar Games didn't specify whether the new island map would be accessible via free roam, which led to some players getting their hopes up that it would be. Turns out, it isn't. It's only accessible via the heist, and right now, there's been no word of that changing.

It's unclear why Rockstar Games isn't allowing players to access the new map via free roam, but it's possible it's worried about griefing. It's also possible it doesn't want to split its player base among two maps, as it surely wouldn't be accessible with the core map.

Whatever the case, some GTA Online players aren't very happy about this decision from Rockstar Games. In fact, over on Twitter, you can find many tweets where players express their frustration and disappointment over the news.

When you realize the new island in the #GTAOnline Cayo Perico update ISN'T accessible in free roam... pic.twitter.com/TRRpH77LZI — Sam Bacon (@smabacon) December 15, 2020

Me after waiting a month to check out Cayo Perico only to find out you can’t free roam it #GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/75P94NegJe — M. Scarn (@Sc0ttst0tts) December 15, 2020

Disappointed but not the least bit surprised the new island in the Cayo Perico heist is limited to the heist itself, and not available in Free Roam... #GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/8DEwmKWYDh — Alex Monroe (@TimeToHunt1) December 15, 2020

@RockstarGames the new update would of been your biggest update ever if you added the island to free roam. You are selfish and don’t give a shit about Your fans. #GTAOnline #disappointed — Odhran McCoy (@MccoyOdhran) December 15, 2020

Of course, it's possible Rockstar Games will open up the map to free roam in the future, but as noted, if this is their intention, they don't make note of it.

GTA Online is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of GTA Online's new update?