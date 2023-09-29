Hallmark Ornaments 2023 Pre-Order: Dreamcast, Zelda, Pokemon, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hallmark has really stepped up their game – literally – with holiday ornaments in recent years. There have been loads of great ornaments for gamers, and 2023 will be no different with new additions that include Keepsake ornaments for fans of the Sega Dreamcast, Kingdom Hearts, Pokemon, and Nintendo properties like The Legend of Zelda, Mario Kart, and Animal Crossing.

We are especially excited about the addition of the Sega Dreamcast to the console ornament lineup. It features lights and music from the original Sonic Adventure, plus the controller's VMU screen includes an image of Sonic. Pre-orders for the Sega Dreamcast Hallmark ornament and the rest of the Hallmark Keepsake 2023 lineup for gamers can be found here on Amazon now. Note that many of the ornaments were on sale at the time of writing, and some don't have direct product page links. However, they can still be pre-ordered directly from the main page. Some highlights include the following:

Released in 1999, the Dreamcast was the successor to the Sega Saturn. A number of major mistakes caused the Saturn to struggle against the Nintendo 64 and Sony PlayStation, but the Dreamcast seemed like a major step in the right direction. Sales for the console started strong in North America, and the platform received a number of games that would go on to become classics, including Sonic Adventure 2, Crazy Taxi, and Skies of Arcadia. Unfortunately, Sega could not contend with PlayStation and Nintendo, and the Dreamcast lasted less than two years on the market. Following the Dreamcast, Sega would go on to become a third party publisher, and the company had mixed feelings about seeing characters like Sonic on Nintendo systems at first!

These days, the Dreamcast is considered by many to be one of the greatest video game systems of all-time, and many of its best titles continue to receive new iterations on modern platforms. The idea of the Dreamcast getting a Hallmark holiday ornament would have been unthinkable 20 years ago, but it says a lot about how much perception of the system has changed. While the Dreamcast is long gone, its memory is not forgotten.