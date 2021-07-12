Halo Infinite Master Chief Mjolnir MKVI Gen 3 Figure Drops As an Exclusive

Will Halo Infinite actually launch in 2021? That is one of the biggest questions in gaming right now. It's expected to arrive this holiday season on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, though concerns about delays persist. That said, we saw our first products based on the game just over a year ago, and they continue with this awesome looking Halo Infinite Master Chief Mjolnir MKVI Gen 3 figure from 1000 Toys.

The figure stands at 7-inches tall, and features the Mjolnir Mark VI armor rendered in ABS plastic with a die cast inner frame for articulation and durability. This version of the figure also includes the MA40 Assault Rifle, CQS48 Bulldog, and the Elite Bloodblade Energy Sword, along with a Brute Shock Rifle which are exclusive to this release.

Pre-orders for the Halo Infinite Master Chief Mjolnir MKVI Gen 3 1:12 scale figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $164.99 with free shipping slated for January. You won't be charged until it ships, so there's no harm in locking one down before they sell out.

You can keep up to date on all of the latest news about Halo Infinite right here. Some recent headlines include:

