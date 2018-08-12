Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Gets an Intense Console Trailer

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is coming to consoles soon with a new trailer out to announce the release date.

The bomb-defusing co-op game is coming to consoles before long with the game releasing on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this month on August 16 while the Xbox One version will be available on August 17. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes has been available on the PSVR for a while now but will soon be available in a non-virtual reality version. You’ll need a friend to help you out regardless of which platform you’re playing on though since the game requires more than one player to successfully defuse the bomb while navigating the various explosives’ complex innerworkings.

“In Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, one player is trapped in a room with a ticking time bomb they must defuse,” the press release from developers Steel Crate Games said. The other players are the ‘Experts’ who must give the instructions to defuse the bomb by deciphering the information found in the Bomb Defusal Manual. But there’s a catch: The Experts can’t see the bomb, so everyone will need to talk it out – fast!”

The game promises to put players’ skills as well as their friendships to the test since both players have to rely on one another to successfully defuse the bomb. Though a nontraditional format that requires one person to be physically playing the game while another guides them through the defusing process with a manual, what each player can do is limited. The entire bomb manual can be seen here with different bombs causing players to perform different actions when solving the puzzles.

Meant to be a co-op party game, solo play in Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes isn’t an option. The features highlighted for the console version indicate as much with more info on the puzzles and bombs that players will encounter.

Challenging puzzles – Test the limits of your communication skills… and friendships?

A different bomb every time – Procedurally generated puzzles keep the action fresh.

Local co-op party game – Bomb defusing is a team endeavor. Going solo is not an option!

Only one copy of the game needed – If you can talk to your friends, you can play!

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes releases for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on August 16 with the Xbox One version available a day later on August 17.