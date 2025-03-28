LEGO Super Mario Mighty Bowser Set Gets Its Biggest Deal Ever

LEGO x Nintendo’s The Mighty Bowser is still the biggest LEGO set in Super Mario lineup to date with a whopping 2,807 pieces. Even the recently released LEGO Mario Kart Standard Kart set can’t compete. It includes features like a fireball launcher and a button to control Bowser’s head and neck movements. Odds are you were sold on “fireball launcher”, but that’s only one of many reasons why this is a must have set.

At the time of writing, the LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser (71411) set is available here on Amazon via Woot (another Amazon company) priced at $229, which is $40 off list and an all-time low. You can find more LEGO Super Mario releases here at the LEGO Shop and here on Amazon.

In addition to the head movements, LEGO Bowser can be posed however you like thanks to a mouth that opens and closes, along with moveable arms, hands, legs and tail. Additional features include towers that are designed to be knocked over by Bowser, a hidden POW block and interactive elements that can be utilized with a Super Mario Starter Course for battles against LEGO Mario, Luigi or Peach.

“Bowser is, quite simply, the ultimate boss – and we’re delighted to announce that we’re introducing this oversized version to the LEGO Super Mario adult line for a little added peril,” said Carl Merriam, Senior Designer, LEGO Super Mario. “Since we launched LEGO Super Mario two years ago, we’ve been on such a journey – gradually expanding with the most iconic and recognizable characters of the LEGO Super Mario universe.”

“Adding LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser really is a blast from the past for many Adult Fans of LEGO (AFOLs). He might be the big boss, but he still brings back a warm feeling of nostalgia to adult Super Mario fans worldwide. Just as defeating Bowser was always the ultimate challenge in the Super Mario games, here we’re challenging fans to build the King of the Koopas from nearly 3,000 pieces. We know they’re up to the task and will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on this great new addition to the Super Mario line.”

LEGO Super Mario Bowser Set

LEGO Super Mario Bowser Set #2

LEGO Super Mario Bowser Set #3

LEGO Super Mario Bowser Set #4

LEGO Super Mario Bowser Set #5

LEGO Super Mario Bowser Set #6

LEGO Super Mario Bowser Set #7