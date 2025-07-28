3 Best Top Lane Tanks in League of Legends for 2025

League of Legends still maintains one of the largest competitive leagues in gaming more than a decade after its launch, proving just how fun the game can be despite its challenging climb. If you’ve yet to reach your Eanked goal as part of the latest season and are looking to branch out into a Tank pick in the top lane, knowing precisely which champions to pick can give you a serious competitive edge during your climb. If you’re having trouble figuring out which Tank is right for you, this list of the best tanks for the top lane in League of Legends just might help you make up your mind.

This list is comprised of Tanks who are currently performing well in the meta for Season 15 (July 2025), taking into account both win and pick rate. If you don’t see your favorite top lane Tank pick on this list, don’t sweat it. While these champs may be strong in the current meta, nothing beats experience and mastery over a champion. Even “weaker” champs can outperform the current meta hard-hitters if you understand them enough.

1) Dr. Mundo

Image Courtesy of Riot gAmes

It’s hard to start a list of tanky toplaners without first mentioning Mundo, the undisputed king of the regen. This tanky champion has a special passive that regenerates a percentage of his max health every 5 seconds, and an ultimate that also regenerates missing health at lightning-fast speeds. He’s a champ designed to outlast others in lanes, as long as you’re smart enough to know when to back off and let your healing do its thing.

Additionally, his passive also prevents the first instance of CC he receives, making him a hard tank for the enemy team to lock down. In case that all wasn’t enough, Mundo has the distinct privilege of being a Tank with an ability that gives him attack damage scaling with his max health. This essentially means Mundo can build nothing but defense items and still compete for damage with anyone on the enemy team.

2) Sion

Image Courtesy of Riot gAmes

If your thought of “tanking” is having so much health that you can smash down two whole towers before the enemy team can kill you, then Sion is your pick.

The undisputed king of the health bar, Sion’s Soul Furnace (W) gives him permanently stacking max health on every single kill, be it minion, monster, or champion. This is essentially Veigar AP stacking, but with maximum health. A Sion after the laning phase, even with mediocre CS, becomes a monster that even a fed Vayne struggles to kill. Add a Heartsteel or Titanic Hydra to the mix and he can one-shot many ADCs as well.

What’s more, Sion’s passive allows him to return from death for a few seconds after being killed, giving you a whole second chance during teamfights to buy your carries time or simply win the fight yourself.

3) Ornn

Image Courtesy of Riot gAmes

Ornn, frankly, may be the best Tank for the top lane currently in League of Legends. It isn’t because this “God of the Forge” brings to lane one of the best ults for CCing enemies, nor is it his ability to ignore CC, nor is it his high max-health damage W, and the ability to buy items without leaving lane. Some may point out that his ability to upgrade your team’s items gives your team an automatic advantage in the end game, but I still wouldn’t argue that that is what makes Ornn such a powerful toplane Tank pick.

To me, Ornn’s overwhelming dominance in his class is due to his passive’s ability to gain 10% more Tank stats from all items. That’s 10% more health, armor, and magic resistance, for free, and the percentage only goes up as he levels up his allies. By default, Ornn will always be better at tanking than a Tank with equal gold and levels to him, because he simply gets more of the stats you need to be a valuable Tank at all points in the game.

These three champions are the undisputed best Tanks in League of Legends at this moment. While they can definitely be beaten, they offer more of what a Tank needs over other champions in their class and have very easy kits to master, making them both strong and easy for entry-level players.

Are there any champs you believe better deserve a place on this list? Let us know in the comments below.