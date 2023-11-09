PS5 Slim Black Friday Console Bundle Deals Are Dropping Early

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The PlayStation 5 Slim console was expected to drop tomorrow, November 10th to coincide with the launch of MW3, but a bundle deal launched early and will undoubtedly be a sign of things to come. A PS5 Slim console bundle that includes a free copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launched here at Walmart and here at Dell for $499.99 and sold out quickly. However, we expect it to return on the 10th and, most likely, during Black Friday events for Amazon and Walmart. We also know that a similar bundle will launch on the 10th that includes a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. When these PS5 Slim bundles do arrive, they should be available to order via the retailer links below. Discounts on standalone, original PS5 consoles are also likely.

If you aren't interested in fighting the crowds for a new PS5 Slim model, keep in mind that the Spider-Man 2 bundle with a standard PS5 console is readily available via the retailer links listed below for the same $499.99. It may drop further in price during the holiday season, though stock may be limited:

Also keep in mind that a custom Spider-Man 2 PS5 console bundle was produced that features a complete symbiote takeover on one side of the console, which is creeping ever closer to the Spider-Man icon on the other side. The controller features a similar hybrid design, though the symbiote has almost fully bonded. The console will also come with a digital voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition. The aforementioned console covers were also made available for those who have a standard PS5. At the time of writing many of these options are unavailable at retailers, but you can check out the current status via the following links.

What's New With the PS5 Slim?

"To address the evolving needs of players, our engineering and design teams collaborated on a new form factor that provides greater choice and flexibility," said Sony in its announcement on the PlayStation Blog. "The same technology features that make PS5 the best to play are packed into a smaller form factor, along with an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive and a 1TB SSD for more internal storage. The new PS5 has been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models. There are four separate cover panels, with the top portion in a glossy look, while the bottom remains in matte. If you purchase the PS5 Digital Edition, you can add the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for PS5 later, as it will also be sold separately for $79.99."

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – $499.99 USD

PS5 Digital Edition – $449.99 USD

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was released worldwide on October 20, 2023 as a PS5 exclusive. There's currently no word of a PC port or when it will be added to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. Below, you can read more about the game below.

"Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man franchise for PS5," reds an official pitch for the game. "Swing, jump and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel's New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the ones they love."