Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console and Controller Bundle Is About To Drop

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is coming exclusively to the PS5, and if you're willing to spend the cash, that PS5 could be the Spider-Man / symbiote-themed beauty that you see here. Pre-orders for the console and DualSense wireless controller bundle are set to go up on July 28th, and we have all of the details you need to get one right here. Already have a PlayStation 5 console and don't fancy buying another one? Don't worry – there's an option for you as well.

With Venom featuring prominently in the game, the design of the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console features a complete symbiote takeover on one side of the console, which is creeping ever closer to the Spider-Man icon on the other side. The controller features a similar hybrid design, though the symbiote has almost fully bonded. The console will also come with a digital voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition.

A blockbuster exclusive game like Spider-Man 2 is enough to drive sales of expensive consoles, especially one that looks like this. What's more, the bundle will be a limited edition, so expect quick sell outs. That said, if you already own a PS5 console, or have trouble securing the bundle, there's an option for you as well. PS5 console covers will be available to dress up your standard console, and the controller can be purchased separately. Of course, these options are limited edition as well. We don't expect that any of these items will be easy to get.

Pre-orders for the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 Console Bundle, Console Covers, and DualSense Wireless Controller will be available at select retailers starting on July 28th. A specific time for the launch wasn't announced, but keep tabs on the following retailer links for products to go live. This article will be updated with new information when it becomes available – stay tuned.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release worldwide on October 20, 2023 as a PS5 exclusive. There's currently no word of a PC port or when it will be added to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. Below, you can read more about the highly anticipated game.

"Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man franchise for PS5," reds an official pitch for the game. "Swing, jump and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel's New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the ones they love."