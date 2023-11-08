PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Console Bundles and Controllers On Sale Ahead of Black Friday

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launched exclusively on PS5 last month, but if you were waiting to see what Black Friday had to offer as far as PS5 deals were concerned, a deal is live now that's worth checking out. At the time of writing, the Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console bundle is available via the retailers listed below for $499.99, which is 11% off the list price. Basically, that means you're getting the game for free.

Just keep in mind that the console in the Spider-Man 2 bundle is the standard PS5, not the Slim version that's set to launch later this month. We also expect to see discounts on the standalone PS5 to make way for the new Slim model, which will be the only model produced moving forward (excluding the unofficial PS5 Pro). That said, PS5 console covers won't work with the new Slim model, so if you manage to get the Spider-Man 2 covers outlined below, you'll want to stick with the original console.

Also keep in mind that a custom Spider-Man 2 PS5 console bundle was produced that features a complete symbiote takeover on one side of the console, which is creeping ever closer to the Spider-Man icon on the other side. The controller features a similar hybrid design, though the symbiote has almost fully bonded. The console will also come with a digital voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition. The aforementioned console covers were also made available for those who have a standard PS5. At the time of writing many of these options are unavailable at retailers, but you can check out the current status via the links below.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was released worldwide on October 20, 2023 as a PS5 exclusive. There's currently no word of a PC port or when it will be added to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. Below, you can read more about the game below.

"Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man franchise for PS5," reds an official pitch for the game. "Swing, jump and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel's New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the ones they love."