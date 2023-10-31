Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridge Is 67% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Are you a Minecraft fan that would like a 2-foot tall Creeper model to decorate your gaming space? What if that Creeper model also kept your beverage cold? Indeed, this Minecraft mini fridge looks good and it's functional. It's also on sale for a whopping 67% off the list price at the time of writing.

You can get the Creeper mini fridge here at Walmart for $55, which is down from the $168 list price. It can hold up to 12 standard beverage cans in two compartments. The shelves are also removable, so larger items shouldn't be an issue. The full feature list can be found below.

Official Minecraft Merchandise (Creeper)

8L Capacity, Holds Up To x12 355ml (12oz) Cans

Product Dimensions 25.2 in (H) X 9.5 in (W) X 9.1 in (D)

Cools Items Up To 32℉ (18℃) Below Ambient Temperature

Green Thermoelectric Technology

External Green Ambient Lighting

Internal Green LED Light

Removeable Drip Tray

x2 Removeable Shelves

x2 Compartments

What's in the Dungeons & Dragons Minecraft DLC?

Once you load into the module, which launched a few weeks back, you'll be greeted with an all-new interface that includes a quest log, specialized inventory, and even a glossary. On top of that, this pack has the most voiceover work of any licensed Minecraft pack and even has music that triggers when you do certain things. There are also role-playing mechanics that include a class system, stats, and even dice-based combat.

Of course, this is still a Minecraft game. While Mojang and Everbloom are bringing in elements from tabletop RPGs, this DLC pack isn't going to completely change how Minecraft works. That said, if you're looking to incorporate some Magic Missiles into your Minecraft sandbox, this is the most complete way to do that. Just don't expect to host your next D&D session in Minecraft or anything like that.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.