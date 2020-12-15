Nintendo Switch Gets 3 Stealth Releases Today

To cap a Nintendo Direct focused on indie games, not one, not two, but three games were stealth-released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, including 2020's most popular game. In addition to announcing ports and release dates for some of the most popular indie games, the special Nintendo Direct also revealed that, most notably, Among Us isn't just coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, but is available for both consoles as of today. Not only is Among Us the biggest game on the Internet right now -- and has been for months -- but it's not available on console, or it wasn't until today, making this a big get for Nintendo.

Unfortunately for Switch and Switch Lite users, the other two games aren't as notable, but like Among Us, both are fairly cheap and come as a complete surprise. While stealth-releases are increasingly commonplace in Nintendo Directs, especially of the indie variety, there's no way to predict which games will be stealth released.

Below, you can check out all three new games. This includes not just a trailer of each game, but an official "about" and pricing information.