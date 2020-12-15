Nintendo Switch Gets 3 Stealth Releases Today
To cap a Nintendo Direct focused on indie games, not one, not two, but three games were stealth-released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, including 2020's most popular game. In addition to announcing ports and release dates for some of the most popular indie games, the special Nintendo Direct also revealed that, most notably, Among Us isn't just coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, but is available for both consoles as of today. Not only is Among Us the biggest game on the Internet right now -- and has been for months -- but it's not available on console, or it wasn't until today, making this a big get for Nintendo.
Unfortunately for Switch and Switch Lite users, the other two games aren't as notable, but like Among Us, both are fairly cheap and come as a complete surprise. While stealth-releases are increasingly commonplace in Nintendo Directs, especially of the indie variety, there's no way to predict which games will be stealth released.
Below, you can check out all three new games. This includes not just a trailer of each game, but an official "about" and pricing information.
Calico
About: "Calico is a day-in-the-life community sim game where you are given an important and adorable task: rebuild the town’s cat café and fill it with cute and cuddly creatures! Build up your café by filling it with cute furniture, fun decorations, yummy pastries, and get it bustling with animals again!"
Price: $11.99
- Why Sephiroth Spells Doom for Another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Hopeful
- Metroid Prime 4 Job Listings Hint at Development Progress
Among Us
About: "An online and local party game of teamwork and betrayal for four-to-10 players…in space! Play with four-to-10 player online or via local Wi-Fi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone!"
Price: $5
- New Nintendo Switch Controller Revealed by PowerA
- New Nintendo Switch Lawsuit Update Could Prove to Be Huge for Players
Grindstone0comments
About: "Grindstone is a game of sword-slashing puzzle battles from the award-winning studio behind BELOW, Sword & Sworcery EP, Super Time Force Ultra, Critter Crunch, and Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes! Grindstone first released on Apple Arcade in September 2019 to widespread acclaim, earning many awards and nominations."
Price: $20
- Nintendo Switch Update Sneakily Turns on User Data Sharing
- Pokemon Report Hints at Release Date of Next Mainline Game