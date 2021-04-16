Nintendo Switch Update May Have Just Leaked a Long-Awaited Feature Coming Soon

✖

The recent Nintendo Switch update has seemingly leaked that a long-awaited feature is coming to the Switch and Switch Lite soon, or possibly being held for the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro. The most recent Nintendo Switch firmware update didn't do much according to the patch notes of the update. However, dataminers have been digging through the files of this update for more information and insight. In this process, some interesting tidbits have been unearthed. For example, Update 12.0.0 secretly added audio support to the Bluetooth driver.

Over on Twitter, Nintendo Switch dataminer, "OatmealDome," relayed word of the discovery, and noted it's currently unclear if anything is making use of this support. And of course, there are no guarantees that this will be used either, however, it's unlikely Nintendo added the feature for no reason, especially considering the context that players have been asking for Bluetooth Audio since launch back in 2017.

I personally don’t think Nintendo would add this for “no reason”, so hopefully this will be used somewhere. (Especially since Bluetooth Audio is a highly requested feature on the Switch.) We’ll see what happens. Maybe it will, maybe it won't. Nintendo works in mysterious ways. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 7, 2021

For now, it remains to be seen what will come of this. In the meantime, take all of this with a grain of salt, and not because the source isn't reputable. These are actual files added by the most recent update, but at the moment, all we have are files and possibilities.

As for Nintendo, it has not commented on any of the information above, and it probably won't. Nintendo rarely ever comments on rumors, reports, or leaks. Since the release of the Nintendo Switch, it hasn't commented on a single datamining leak, and it's hard to imagine that changing now. However, if it does break this pattern and provide any type of comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

