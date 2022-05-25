No Man's Sky Update Adds Space Whales and More

✖

No Man's Sky developer Hello Games has released a new free update for the space exploration video game that, among other odds and ends, brings space whales and a time-looping roguelike expedition. Leviathan, which is available now with the expedition associated with it slated to run for around six weeks, is just the latest major free update to the video game, which shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

"Our seventh expedition traps Travellers inside a time loop, and offers a taste of roguelike gameplay," the official description of the Levithan update reads in part. "Difficulty is tuned to survival-mode settings, and every death means a reset of the loop. As players explore the loop, they will recover Memory Fragments, lost remnants of previous loops. These manifest as procedurally generated technology, meaning each reset of the loop may play out very differently." You can check out the trailer for the new No Man's Sky update for yourself embedded below:

Free and Out now on PC, PlayStation and XBox pic.twitter.com/iqJXidd3nf — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) May 25, 2022

You can check out the full No Man's Sky 3.90 patch notes, straight from the source, below:

Expedition Seven, the Leviathan, will begin shortly.

This expedition takes players on a narrative-driven roguelike adventure to break a time-loop curse, where each death means a reset of the loop.

Players can work together to assist Specialist Polo as they research the loop, increasing the quality of rewards and upgrades for each new iteration.

Rewards include new posters; a Whalestalker Cloak; a juvenile cosmic leviathan suitable for construction within a base; and a chance to come face to face with the fully-grown Leviathan itself...

PvP will default to off during this expedition.

Fixed a GPU crash on PlayStation 4.

Introduced a significant memory optimisation for Xbox Series S.

Fixed an issue that could cause a mission blocker if players were sent to an outlaw station to speak with an NPC or terminal not present in outlaw systems.

Fixed an issue that could cause a mission blocker if players were sent to speak to an NPC on the Space Station (typically a recruit for their base) who had taken part in the tutorial sequence.

Fixed an issue that could cause doors to fail to open on derelict freighters if several slime pieces were destroyed at the same time.

Fixed a rare mission blocker that could occur when attempting to locate a planet with high sentinel activity.

Fixed a rare mission blocker in the Trace of Metal mission, which would cause players to be sent to a Sentinel Hive many tens of thousands of light years away.

Fixed a number of issues that could occur when joining players from the friends list page.

Fixed an issue that could cause settlement charts to fail to find a settlement, yet still be consumed.

Fixed a number of significant visual issues with wire placement.

Fixed an issue that could cause a small number of X-class procedural upgrades to have unexpectedly low stats.

Solar-class starships now display their sails on the inventory page.

Fixed a small number of cases where items received from dismantling products or opening other items would be placed into the wrong inventory.

The default craft amount for Creature Pellets has been increased, allowing more pellets to be crafted for the same cost.

Fixed an issue that could cause Traveller NPCs to manifest on outlaw stations, resulting in badly generated text.

Fixed an issue that could cause Traveller NPCs to manifest using Apollo or Null's appearance.

Fixed an issue that could cause the ship damaged VFX to continue playing even after the ship was repaired.

Fixed an issue that could cause freighter battle missions to fail to trigger properly while the player was on the Under a Rebel Star mission.

Fixed a visual issue with some specific underground creatures.

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent interaction with some objects during specific network conditions.

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent atmospheric frigate flybys on planets with high mountains.

Fixed a UI issue that could cause the ship upgrade screen to automatically close after installing a new cargo slot, even if the player could afford to purchase additional slots.

Fixed a number of minor text issues.

Fixed a number of audio issues.

As noted above, the new No Man's Sky Leviathan update is currently available, for free, across all available platforms. No Man's Sky itself is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It is set to release on Nintendo Switch at some point this summer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the space exploration video game right here.

