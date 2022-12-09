Official Elden Ring Strategy Guide Vol 1 Is Back on Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

FromSoftware's Elden Ring offers up a vast open world with an overwhelming amount of areas to explore, secrets to uncover, and enemies to fight. It's also fresh off a Game of the Year award at the Game Awards last night. At some point early on, you probably wished that you had an official strategy guide to help you figure things out. Turns out that you'll actually need two guides to cover the entirety of Elden Ring as it currently exists.

Earlier this year, Future Press unveiled the Elden Ring Books of Knowledge Volumes 1 and 2, which uncover all of the game's secrets over the course of 1024 hardcover pages. Volume 1 launched back in November, but has been sold out on Amazon for some time. However, Amazon resumed taking orders for it today with a 15% discount, promising to deliver when it becomes available. Note that you won't be charged until it ships, and it will likely go back into "sold out" mode fairly quickly. A breakdown of each book can be found below along with pre-order details.

Volume I: The Lands Between covers all of the gameplay elements, maps, and NPCs in Elden Ring. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon now for $42.38 (15% off) . From the official Future Press description:

"Volume I: The Lands Between is a complete record of the overworld, dungeons and underworld in Elden Ring-no matter where you go, every inch is carefully mapped, its secrets laid bare. We present high level views of progression to reach the game's endings, alongside streamlined paths that highlight the places and details you're most likely to miss while exploring. NPC quests are clearly charted and each one is accompanied by key dialog. Finally, a dedicated lore section helps to piece together the game's enigmatic storyline."

Volume II: Shards of the Shattering covers Elden Ring combat gameplay elements, weapons, and a bestiary with combat strategies for every enemy and boss. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $49.99 (launches September 30). From the official Future Press description:

"No matter what manner of creature you encounter, it will be catalogued, dissected and analysed in Volume II: Shards of the Shattering. Thoroughly tested combat strategies help to overcome even the toughest of foes, from the lowliest of wretches to the Shardbearers themselves. Next, the arsenal of spells and equipment you can bring to bear against these foes is laid out and all stats and effects are explained in full. All this data is put to use to recommend truly optimal builds along with progression routes to obtain the ideal equipment."

Given the sheer size of Elden Ring, even the most seasoned player will likely find something new to uncover with these guides. However, the main draw of these books will probably be that Future Press' previous guides for FromSoftware games like the Dark Souls trilogy have become pricey collector's items in recent years. These Elden Ring guides will likely follow suit.