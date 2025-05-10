Paramount+ Just Added One of the Best Movies of All Time

Paramount+ — previously known as CBS All Access — added one of the best movies of all time this month. The Paramount streaming service is not as big or as popular as Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, or the other top dogs in the streaming service space, but it has an extensive catalog of movies and TV shows worthy of checking out and binging. To this end, just this month it has been updated with a former Best Picture winner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Paramount+ movie in question hails from 2019 and notably beat The Irishman, Joker, Little Women, Ford v Ferrari, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jojo Rabbit, and Marriage Story at the 92nd Academy Awards for Best Picture. That movie is Parasite, which also won Best Director, Best International Feature Film, and Best Original Screenplay.

Directed by Bong Joon Ho, the 2019 thriller — starring Lee Sun-kyun, Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-shik, Cho Yeo-jeong, Lee Jung-eun, Park So-dam, Park Myung-hoon, and Jang Hye-jin — is notably the first non-English language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars. It is also the first movie out of South Korea to receive an award.

Given this resume — and given its 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — it should come as no surprise that Parasite is often lauded as one of the greatest movies of all time, and especially of the 21st century.

To couple the awards and stellar critical reception, Parasite also had a great run at the box office, posting $258.1 million on a $11.4 million budget. There remains no word of a sequel, but a TV series based on the movie is in the works at HBO.

“Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan,” reads an official elevator pitch of the movie on Paramount+, for those unfamiliar with it.

Play video

Those that decide to stream Parasite for free with Paramount+ should expect to sit down for two hours and 12 minutes and expect an R rating, complete with violence, strong language, and sexual content.

For more coverage on Paramount+ — including all of the latest Paramount+ news, all of the latest Paramount+ rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Paramount+ deals — click here.