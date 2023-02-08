Pathfinder Bundle Deal Makes It Super Cheap To Switch From D&D

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wizards of the Coast's recent missteps regarding the Open Gaming License have left many fans seeking alternative tabletop roleplaying game options, with Pathfinder being one of the most popular choices. Despite the fact that Wizards apologized and rescinded their plans, some damage was done. A window opened for Pathfinder, and interest in the game remains high. If you are Pathfinder curious, there has never been a better time to get started thanks to the "So You Wanna Try Out Pathfinder" Humble Bundle, which is a generous offering in more ways than one.

For starters, a portion of the proceeds will support the Code for America charity along with the publisher Paizo, who is fighting the good fight for players. Backers will have the option of three versions of the Pathfinder bundle with "pay what you want" prices with minimum donations of $5, $15, and $25. At the top tier, you'll receive $422 worth of digital books that include Pathfinder 2E Beginner Box and Core Rulebook along with adventures, expansions, character sheets, bestiaries, and much more. The full list of items available on the $25 tier include the following:

Pathfinder Adventure Path: Abomination Vaults (Foundry VTT)

Pathfinder Adventure Path: Abomination Vaults

Pathfinder Secrets of Magic

Pathfinder Gamemastery Guide

Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults Pawn Collection

Pathfinder Gamemastery Guide NPC Pawn Collection

Pathfinder Society Intro: Year of Boundless Wonder

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Arcane Library

Pathfinder Pawns: Traps & Treasures Pawn Collection

Pathfinder Adventure: A Fistful of Flowers

Pathfinder Bestiary 2

Pathfinder Lost Omens Character Guide

Pathfinder Lost Omens Ancestry Guide

Pathfinder Adventure: Troubles in Otari

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Troubles in Otari

Pathfinder Society Intro #1: The Second Confirmation

Pathfinder Society Intro #2: United in Purpose

Pathfinder Flip-Mat Classics: Ancient Dungeon

Pathfinder Flip-Mat Classics: Swamp

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: City Sites Multipack

Pathfinder Adventure: Little Trouble in Big Absalom

Pathfinder Second Edition Beginner Box

Pathfinder Second Edition Core Rulebook

Pathfinder Second Edition Bestiary

Pathfinder Character Sheet Pack

Pathfinder Player Character Pawn Collection

Pathfinder Lost Omens World Guide

Pathfinder One-Shot #1: Sundered Waves

Note that the Pathfinder Humble Bundle will be available through February 22nd, 2023 and you can secure you books right here while the deal lasts.

Paizo first published Pathfinder back in 2009 as an alternative to Dungeons & Dragons when that game transitioned to its controversial Fourth Edition rules. Pathfinder used a tweaked version of D&D's 3.5 Edition rules and rivalled Dungeons & Dragons for several years in what some tabletop roleplaying game fans referred to as the "Edition Wars." The "Second Edition" rules for Pathfinder are generally easier to learn than the original game, although it's still considered more complicated than Dungeons & Dragons' more streamlined set of Fifth Edition rules. Still, Pathfinder 2E offers vast customization options for characters and a world with tons of diverse backgrounds and stories to tell.