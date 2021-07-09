PlayStation Plus Free Game For August Revealed Early

✖

One of August's free PlayStation Plus games has been revealed early. We won't know the complete PlayStation Plus lineup for August for a couple more weeks, but we do know that PS4 and PS5 users that are subscribed to the subscription service can look forward to Hunter’s Arena: Legends, which will be free to subscribers when it launches next month, or more specifically, it will be free starting on August 3 and until September 6.

This week, developer Mantisco announced the online battle royale game was set to leave Early Access and release on PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam on August 3. This was the first part of the announcement. The second part of the announcement was that it would be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers during the aforementioned window.

Now, at the moment, it's unclear if this game will be included in the PlayStation Plus lineup for August or if it's just an extra bonus. At the moment, it appears to be the former, but right now this hasn't been confirmed.

As for the game itself, it's an online battle royale game that's been in Steam Early Access since July 2020. Over on Steam, it boasts a "Mixed" User Review Rating, with 63 percent of 819 User Reviews reviewing the game positively.

I"n ancient Asia, once existing peace was shattered by Demons set free by unknown power," reads an official pitch of the game. "Sensing great danger, Hunters around the world gathered as one to stop the spreading chaos. However, the Hunters soon found out that none other than one of their own, a Hunter, has broken the seal and released the Demons into the world. With no one to trust, the Hunters must now fight off demons as well as point blades at each other."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much it will cost non-subscribers to play, but the Early Access version costs $20, so expect a price point in this ballpark.

For more coverage on PlayStation Plus and all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest PS4 news and all of the latest PS5 news -- click here. In the most recent and related news, a new PS5 restock dropped this morning. Meanwhile, PlayStation fans have been slamming the recent State of Play over on Twitter.