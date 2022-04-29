✖

A new PlayStation Now leak is bad news for PS3 fans and especially Metal Gear Solid fans. A new PS Now leak has revealed that not one, not two, but 56 games are being removed from the subscription service next month ahead of its merge with PS Plus in June. To an extent, this was expected. A decent portion of these games are PS3 games, but that's not the bad news. It's not good news, but the real bad news is that one of these games is Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, a game that's stranded on PS3. As you may know, unless you have a PS3 sitting around you could boot up, PS Now was the only way to play the game. Come May 17, this will no longer be the case, assuming the leak is accurate, and right now there's no reason to doubt the validity of it.

Of course, if you're not a Metal Gear Solid fan then this bad news is irrelevant, but considering Metal Gear Solid 4 is one of the best games on PS3, it's hard to imagine many fall into this camp. Released in 2008 by Hideo Kojima and Konami, the PS3 exclusive boasts a very impressive 94 on Metacritic.

If you're not a Metal Gear Solid fan, you're not out of the woods yet as it's not the only PS3 game leaving the subscription service next month, the following games or as well: Sonic CD, Alex Kidd in Miracle World, Altered Beast, Bomberman Ultra, Castlevania Lord of Shadow, Catherine, Comic Zone, Crazy Taxi, Fighting Vipers, Golden Axe, House of the Dead 3+4+Overkill, Metal Gear Rising, Nights into Dreams, Renegade Ops, Sega Bass Fishing, Silent Hill HD Collection, Sonic Adventure, Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic 4 Episode 1+2, Sonic the Fighters, Sonic Generations, Sonic Unleashed, Super Hang On, The Revenge of Shinobi, Virtua Fighter 2+V, Yakuza 4+5, and Zeno Clash 2. Some of these games are obviously available elsewhere, however, some are similarly stranded on the PS3.

