Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames Elite Trainer Box Gets a Huge Deal

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG Obsidian Flames expansion launched this past May, and fans who have waited to pick up the Elite Trainer Box have been rewarded with a huge discount here at Walmart. At the time of writing, the set is priced at $36.95, which is 33% off the list. You can also find the set here on Amazon for $40.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG Obsidian Flames expansion introduces type-shifted Tera Pokemon ex. Interestingly, some of these Tera Pokemon ex cards (like Charizard, Tyranitar, Eiscue, and Vespiquen) will feature atypical Energy types:

"Trainers will see Charizard ex as a Darkness type versus its usual Fire type, as well as Tyranitar ex as a Lightning type versus its usual Fighting type or Darkness type. When attacking, type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex will use the same Energy as their usual type; however, they will have a different Weakness that corresponds with their shifted type. These cards will also follow the same rules as normal Pokémon ex – when Knocked Out, the type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex gives up two Prize cards instead of one."

Some important stats:

Over 190 cards

More than 20 brand-new Pokémon ex (15 Pokémon ex and 6 Tera Pokémon ex): a new take on a returning game mechanic

More than 15 Trainer cards

12 illustration rare Pokémon

Six special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter card

12 ultra rare full-art etched Pokémon ex and Supporter cards

Three hyper rare gold etched cards

Scarlet & Violet—Obsidian Flames will be available in booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes and special collections. Note that "Trainers will be able to play with Scarlet & Violet—Obsidian Flames digitally via the Pokémon TCG Live app for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices on Aug. 10, 2023. When logging in, the Scarlet & Violet—Obsidian Flames Battle Pass will reward players with a new deck, featuring Darkness-type Charizard ex. Players can also unlock an additional premium deck featuring Toedscruel ex by redeeming Crystals, earned by completing daily quests."