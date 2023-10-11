The Best Prime Day Tabletop Game Deals: Magic the Gathering, Board Games, D&D, and More
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 includes tons of deals for tabletop gamers.
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you're a fan of tabletop gaming, a sound strategy is to wait for one of the two yearly Amazon Prime Day events and load up because everything under the sun is on sale. Prime Day 2023 Part Deux is no different, with deals on board games, card games, party games, family games, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic the Gathering, and more. These deals are spread out across Amazon, but we're compiling the best ones right here for your convenience. Just keep in mind that today, October 11th is the last day of the event, so expect the prices to go up after the clock strikes midnight tonight.
Prime Day 2023 Deals on Wizards of the Coast: Magic the Gathering and D&DShop the Prime Day Magic The Gathering Sale on Amazon
- Dungeons and Dragons Book Deals – Core rulebooks and popular adventures discounted by 60% or more
- Magic: The Gathering 2022 Starter Kit – 53% off
-
Magic: The Gathering Starter Commander Deck – Draconic Destruction – 37% off
- Magic: The Gathering Wizards of The Coast Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Booster Box - 22% off
-
Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Set Booster Box - 31% off
-
Magic: The Gathering Dominaria United Bundle – 23% off
- See the MTG Store on Amazon for hot pre-orders
Prime Day 2023 Deals on Board Games and PuzzlesShop Prime Day Board Game and Puzzle Deals on Amazon
- Fallout – 36% off
- Bloodborne – 36% off
- Catan Board Game – 45% off
- Exploding Kittens – 34% off
- Splendor - 56% off
- Pandemic – 49% off
- Ticket to Ride – 48% off
- Mysterium – 40% off'
- One Night Ultimate Werewolf - 48% off
- Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza – 20% off
-
Throw Throw Burrito – 34% off
- UPDATE: We are hearing that a total of 118 games from Ravensberger and ThinkFun will be discounted for Prime Day at some point. Some highlights can be found below with the discounts that are expected, but they might not be the discounts that Amazon ends up running.
- Disney Villainous: The Worst Takes It All (30% off)
- Disney Villainous: Wicked to the Core (30% off)
- Star Wars (Power of the Dark Side) Villainous (29% off)
- Horrified: Universal Monsters (21% off)
- Disney's Hocus Pocus: The Game (29% off)
- Cold Case: A Pinch of Murder (19% off)
- Labyrinth (30% off)
- Pusheen Purrfect Pick Card Game (32% off)
- Cat Crimes (33% off)\
- Dog Crimes (33% off)
- Jaws – 21% off
Prime Day 2023 Deals on Classic Hasbro GamesShop Prime Day Deals on Hasbro Games, Toys, and NERF
- Operation - 30% off
- Guess Who – 27% off
- Connect 4 – 32% off
- Sorry – 32% off
- Clue – 31% off
- The Game of Life – 32% off
- Twister - 32% off
- Uno – 56% off
- Monopoly: The Lord of the Rings Edition – 30% off
You can keep tabs on all of ComicBook's favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.
0comments