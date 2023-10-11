The Best Prime Day Tabletop Game Deals: Magic the Gathering, Board Games, D&D, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're a fan of tabletop gaming, a sound strategy is to wait for one of the two yearly Amazon Prime Day events and load up because everything under the sun is on sale. Prime Day 2023 Part Deux is no different, with deals on board games, card games, party games, family games, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic the Gathering, and more. These deals are spread out across Amazon, but we're compiling the best ones right here for your convenience. Just keep in mind that today, October 11th is the last day of the event, so expect the prices to go up after the clock strikes midnight tonight.

Prime Day 2023 Deals on Wizards of the Coast: Magic the Gathering and D&D



Prime Day 2023 Deals on Board Games and Puzzles



Prime Day 2023 Deals on Classic Hasbro Games



You can keep tabs on all of ComicBook's favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.