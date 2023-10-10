The Best Prime Day Tabletop Game Deals: Board Games, D&D, MTG, and More
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 includes tons of deals for tabletop gamers.
If you're a fan of tabletop gaming, a sound strategy is to wait for one of the two yearly Amazon Prime Day events and load up because everything under the sun is on sale. Prime Day 2023 Part Deux is no different, with deals on board games, card games, party games, family games, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic the Gathering, and more. These deals are spread out across Amazon, but we're compiling the best ones right here for your convenience.
Prime Day 2023 Deals on Board Games and PuzzlesShop Prime Day Board Game and Puzzle Deals on Amazon
- Catan Board Game – 48% off
- Exploding Kittens – 34% off
- Splendor - 54% off
- Pandemic – 49% off
- Ticket to Ride – 51% off
- Mysterium – 36% off'
- One Night Ultimate Werewolf - 48% off
- Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza – 20% off
Throw Throw Burrito – 34% off
Prime Day 2023 Deals on Classic Hasbro GamesShop Prime Day Deals on Hasbro Games, Toys, and NERF
- Operation - 30% off
- Guess Who – 27% off
- Connect 4 – 32% off
- Sorry – 32% off
- Clue – 31% off
- The Game of Life – 32% off
- Twister - 32% off
- Uno – 56% off
- Monopoly: The Lord of the Rings Edition – 30% off
Prime Day 2023 Deals on Wizards of the Coast: MTG and D&DShop the Prime Day Magic The Gathering Sale on Amazon
- Dungeons and Dragons Book Deals – Core rulebooks and popular adventures discounted by 60% or more
- Magic: The Gathering Wizards of The Coast Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Booster Box - 22% off
Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Set Booster Box - 31% off
Magic: The Gathering Dominaria United Bundle – 43% off
You can keep tabs on all of ComicBook's favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.
