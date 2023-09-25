Sega Dreamcast Light-Up Musical Ornament Is Available On Amazon Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hallmark has really stepped up their game – literally – with holiday ornaments in recent years. There have been loads of great ornaments for gamers, and the Sega Dreamcast edition for 2023 might be the best console version to date. It features lights and music from the original Sonic Adventure, plus the controller's VMU screen includes an image of Sonic.

Pre-orders for the Sega Dreamcast Hallmark ornament are live on Amazon now priced at $16.32, which is a surprising 29% discount early in the season. A direct link to the product page wasn't available at the time of writing for some reason, but you can pre-order it directly from this Hallmark hub page (launches on October 23rd). There are some other gaming-themed ornaments that you might want to add to your cart there as well. For example, the Sega Genesis console ornament is available here on Amazon for only $12.79.

Released in 1999, the Dreamcast was the successor to the Sega Saturn. A number of major mistakes caused the Saturn to struggle against the Nintendo 64 and Sony PlayStation, but the Dreamcast seemed like a major step in the right direction. Sales for the console started strong in North America, and the platform received a number of games that would go on to become classics, including Sonic Adventure 2, Crazy Taxi, and Skies of Arcadia. Unfortunately, Sega could not contend with PlayStation and Nintendo, and the Dreamcast lasted less than two years on the market. Following the Dreamcast, Sega would go on to become a third party publisher, and the company had mixed feelings about seeing characters like Sonic on Nintendo systems at first!

These days, the Dreamcast is considered by many to be one of the greatest video game systems of all-time, and many of its best titles continue to receive new iterations on modern platforms. The idea of the Dreamcast getting a Hallmark holiday ornament would have been unthinkable 20 years ago, but it says a lot about how much perception of the system has changed. While the Dreamcast is long gone, its memory is not forgotten.