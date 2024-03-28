Outlaws of Thunder Junction Official Trailer | Magic: The Gathering

Ride on down to the brand spankin' new plane of Thunder Junction where living your best life is doing your worst. Join Oko and his not-so-friendly friends Rakdos, Vraska and Tinybones (among others) as they commit Crimes and make a name for themselves in the lawless frontier. This is a whole new plane with all new ways to cause problems on purpose, so get the gang together and run the competition out of town! Yee haw. Experience the New Set Early at Your Local Game Store - April 12-18