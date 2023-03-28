Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED Console Pre-Order Details

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Eiji Aonuma, longtime producer of the Zelda series, gave us our first real look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom along with the announcement that a gorgeous white, gold, and green, Zelda-ified Nintendo Switch OLED console is on the way for $359.99. Needless to say, this is likely to be a difficult console to get your hands on, but your first chance is happening soon – possibly as early as today, March 28th. Pre-orders are expected to go live, and when they do you'll find the links right here, so stay tuned (UPDATING).

Just keep in mind that the console does not include a copy of the game itself. You'll need to pre-order the game separately via the eShop or at retailers like Amazon priced at $69.99 for the base game. Also note that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo went live today at the following retailers:

In addition to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED Model, Nintendo is also releasing a matching Pro Controller and Nintendo Switch carrying case. Pre-orders for those items weren't available at the time of writing, but stay tuned for updates. They could also drop today.

"An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?"

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release worldwide on May 12, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED systems.