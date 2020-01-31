Get Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King for $16 Today Only

(Photo: Nighthawk Interactive)

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King brings back two memorable '90s video games in a single package with updated visuals and features (the rewind feature will be especially handy on the ridiculously difficult The Lion King). If you played these games way back when and want another crack at them on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One - today is the day.

GameStop has all three titles on sale for only $16 as part of their Deal of the Day for January 31st, 2020. The sale is valid online only, but you can choose store pickup to save on shipping if your total order is under $35. Inside that link you'll also find a deal on the Sega Genesis mini console if you want to take this whole nostalgia thing as step further.

The official description for the game reads:

"Two of the most beloved Disney games of all time make their long-awaited return to modern consoles in Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King! This unforgettable package of Disney classics is filled with tons of new features, enhancements, game modes, and display options, plus multiple versions of the games!

Join Aladdin and his sidekick, Abu, as they race through the marketplace toward their date with destiny. Relive Aladdin’s classic adventure as you travel through Agrabah, the Cave of Wonders and more to defeat Jafar and rescue Jasmine. Jump, fight, dodge and carpet-ride your way through this adventure, collecting gems along the way.

The Lion King brings to life the majesty and mystery of Africa through the tale of Simba, a lion cub faced with the challenging transition to maturity. Now, you too can be part of the adventure! Driven into the wilderness by his evil uncle Scar, Simba finds salvation and Hakuna Matata with Pumbaa the warthog and Timon the meerkat. Tackle heinous hyenas in the elephant’s graveyard, avoid the trampling hooves of stampeding wildebeest as you battle through 10 levels to ensure Simba claims his rightful place as The Lion King."

Multiple Game Versions: Play through several different versions of the beloved Aladdin and The Lion King games that have been created over the years, including both console and handheld versions. An all-new “Final Cut” version of Aladdin, developed exclusively for this collection, is also included and features difficulty adjustments, camera refinements, bug fixes, as well as a few additional surprises for fans.

Additional features include 1080P graphics and enhancements for modern HD TVs as well as adjustable screen aspect ratios and borders.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

