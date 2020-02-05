Save 56% on the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Imperial TIE Fighter

Hasbro's Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Kenner-style The Vintage Collection Imperial TIE Fighter vehicle is scaled to accommodate 3.75-inch figures (TIE pilot is included) and includes features like an ejection seat, opening hatch, and wings that blast off. The TIE Fighter is also on sale for only $34.99 (56% off) at the moment, which is the lowest price we've ever seen on it.

At the time of writing, you can grab the deal on The Vintage Collection TIE fighter right here at Entertainment Earth. Not surprisingly, it's currently on backorder, but the product page lists it as "restocking soon". Take advantage of the sale while you can. While you're at it, you might want to check out the big Vintage Collection vehicle release that dropped yesterday...

Indeed, Hasbro has brought back the Imperial Troop Transport vehicle as part of their Vintage Collection series for the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. You can order one here at Entertainment Earth for $69.99 (in-stock now).

The Imperial Troop Transport originated in Star Wars Legends, but recently appeared under Moff Gideon's forces in The Mandalorian. Kenner produced a Imperial Troop Transport vehicle toy in the late '70s that has the distinction of being the first Star Wars toy ever produced that didn't appear in a film. An updated version was produced recently by Hasbro for their Rebels line. Currently, you'll have to head to eBay to grab both the original Kenner version and the Rebels version.

Hasbro's The Mandalorian ITT vehicle features opening doors and top hatch, a removable top, and a detailed interior that includes fold-down jump seats and room to seat several 3 3/4-inch scale action figures. Fortunately, there are several The Vintage Collection figures from The Mandalorian that will fit the bill. You can find The Mandalorian and Stormtrooper figures here at Entertainment Earth. Cara Dune is available here on Amazon.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

