LEGO's Star Wars: The Mandalorian Battle Pack is Back In Stock

The LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack 75267 is inspired by the wildly popular Disney+ The Mandalorian series, and has managed to become a super hot seller despite not being a Baby Yoda toy. What it does have is 102-pieces, four Mandalorian warrior minifigures with stud-shooting blasters, a defense fort, and a speeder bike with two stud-shooters. The Mandalorian figures are loosely based on the show, but match the vibe with colorful, battle-worn armor.

The Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack has been in and out of stock at most retailers, but if you were waiting for it to return to Amazon, today is the day. At the time of writing, the set is in stock here on Amazon for $14.99. It's also the #1 selling LEGO set and #11 selling toy on all of Amazon at the moment, so get one before it disappears again.

From the official description:

"Limitless adventures await youngsters as they build their own army with this Mandalorian Battle Pack (75267)! This compact construction playset includes 4 LEGO® Star Wars™ Mandalorian warrior minifigures with stud-shooting blasters, a buildable defense fort and a Mandalorian speeder bike with 2 stud shooters to spark children's imaginations. Another dimension! The printed building instructions that come with all LEGO sets are easy to follow, but interactive Instructions PLUS, available within the free LEGO Life app, add another dimension. Even younger kids can simply zoom in on, rotate and view the construction model as they build the real-life version. Awesome! Star Wars action in LEGO style!"

If you checked out Amazon's list of best selling toys in the link above, you might have noticed that this Baby Yoda (aka The Child) puzzle currently clocks in at #3 on the list. That's because the set was on sale yesterday for only $7. The price has gone up a bit on Amazon to $10.99, but that's still quite a deal for an adorable, stress relieving 500 piece puzzle.

The Baby Yoda puzzle features The Mandalorian carrying Baby Yoda off to his ship. It measures 21.25 x 15 inches when complete, and a poster is included to help solve the puzzle if you get stuck.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

