Mattel Announces Tesla Cybertruck Hot Wheels Toy

Tesla's newest creation is the very unique Cybertruck, a vehicle that doesn't look quite like any other vehicle on the market. Now Mattel is bringing the Tesla creation to its Hot Wheels line, and it will come in two sizes and styles. Regardless of which version you go with, both will be radio-controlled, and the more expensive option is the 1:10 R/C Cybertruck, which will retail for $400.00. This version features functioning headlights and taillights, as well as two modes, a tailgate that folds out into a loading ramp, and more. That's pretty impressive, though if you want something smaller and more inexpensive, they've got you covered there as well.

The 1:64 version of the Cybertruck is only 3 inches, but it can be used on any Hot Wheels track, and it only costs $20.00. So, there are styles for any fan, and you can find an image of the new offering from Hot Wheels below.

The image posted with the caption "Taking the groundbreaking power and performance of the #Cybertruck and putting it all into a #HotWheels R/C. Available in a limited-edition 1:10 scale model and 1:64 model. Preorder now at http://mattelcreations.com"

You can check out both versions right here, and the official description can be found below.

"What happens when you take the fearless innovation of Tesla and pair it with the outrageous daredevil spirit of Hot Wheels®? You get the 1:10 Hot Wheels® R/C Cybertruck with all the sleekness and versatility of the full-size vehicle, but without waiting until you can park it in your driveway! Every functioning detail will blow your mind and put you ‘behind the wheel’ of this science fiction-inspired, hobby grade-radio-controlled vehicle that is off-road and rugged terrain capable. So, buckle up and kick it into Chill or Sport mode to go up to 250mph scale speed with its all-wheel drive with proportional steering to grip the tarmac and hug every curve. The Tonneau “vault” cover opens to reveal interior details true to its life-size inspiration."

KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:

Functioning headlights and taillights to maintain visibility

All-wheel drive featuring Chill or Sport modes

Tonneau “Vault” cover

Telescopic tailgate that folds out into loading ramp

Removeable plastic body to reveal interior and access internal battery and drivetrain system

Reusable cracked window vinyl sticker

9.9V, 3300mAh, rechargeable battery, 1:1 charge/run time

