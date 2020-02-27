Hot Toys Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales Figure Unveiled

Hot Toys is a little late to the party with regard to the hit animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but it looks like they used that time to put together a spectacular sixth-scale figure of Miles Morales. It looks absolutely fantastic, and there's enough accessories here for two figures.

The Hot Toys MMS567 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 1/6th scale Miles Morales figure features two newly developed face sculpts (with partial mask accessory), interchangeable eye pieces to create different expressions, a highly-detailed Spider-Man, Casual Miles outfits, interchangeable hands, and tons of accessories like a spray can, a Spider-Man costume pack, web accessories, a comic art inspired character backdrop with decorative stickers, and more.

Hot Toys' Miles Morales figure should be available to pre-order here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, February 27th. A complete breakdown of features can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Two (2) newly developed face sculpts with one (1) magnetic attachable hair sculpture

One (1) partially masked accessory with magnetic feature

One (1) interchangeable masked head sculpt with four (4) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of expressions

Newly developed body with 30 points of articulation

Approximately 29 cm tall

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands with web pattern including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of hands for cobweb shooting

One (1) pair of hands for cobweb swinging

One (1) pair of gesture hands

One (1) relaxed left hand

One (1) opened right hand

Three (3) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) right hand for holding spray can

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) newly tailored red and black colored Spider-Man Suit embossed with black trims, web pattern and red spider emblem on chest

One (1) pair of black-color boots embossed with web pattern

One (1) red-colored hooded vest

One (1) blue-colored outer jacket

One (1) pair of grayish black colored knee shorts with white colored belt

One (1) white colored T-shirt

One (1) pair of greyish blue training pants

One (1) pair of white socks

One (1) pair of sneakers

Accessories:

One (1) spray can

One (1) Spider-Man costume pack (not wearable on figure)

Five (5) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

One (1) open spider web effect accessory

One (1) specially designed character backdrop and four (4) styles of pop stickers

A dynamic figure stand with graphic card

In related news, the #614 Spider-Man Captain Universe Funko Pop exclusive dropped at NY Toy Fair 2020 over the weekend as part of their Marvel wave for the show.

If you're unfamiliar, Captain Universe first appeared in Marvel's Micronauts #8, but the Uni-Power energy source behind the identity has merged with various hosts over the years to combat major threats. This includes Peter Parker beginning in Spectacular Spider-Man #158. The transformation gave Spider-Man Superman-esque levels of power in response to Loki’s "Acts of Vengeance" plan to gang up on the world's heroes. With the powers of Captain Universe, Spider-Man managed to defeat Trapster, Titania, Magneto, the Brothers Grimm, Goliath, the Hulk, the Rhino, Shocker, Hydro-Man, TESS-One, Terminus, Graviton, Dragon Man, and Tri-Sentinel. He even punched Grey Hulk into space in Amazing Spider-Man #328!

If you want to add the Spider-Man Captain Universe Pop Figure to your collection, it can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth (Exclusive) for $13.99 while supplies last.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.