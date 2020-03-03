Star Wars: The Mandalorian Jewelry Set Includes a Beskar Steel Credit

Disney has partnered with SalesOne and GameStop to release a replica jewelry set inspired by the wildly popular Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Inside the box you'll find a Client Cog metal like the one worn by Werner Herzog's character in the series and a Mythosaur pendant like the one given to Baby Yoda. You'll also find a Beskar steel credit replica of the bars that The Client paid to The Mandalorian (aka Din Djarin).

Granted, the cog and the pendant are the only two items here that qualify as jewelry, unless you're planning to melt down the Beskar to adorn your armor. We're guessing that won't turn out well. Still, it's a great looking set, and you can pre-order one here at GameStop for $79.99 with shipping slated for April 20th. Note that it's a limited edition of 9,600 individually numbered boxes.

In other The Mandalorian merch news, Hasbro recently launched a fancy Baby Yoda (officially known as "The Child") Animatronic Edition figure that features a range of adorable sounds and motorized sequences. It sold out at most retailers inside a week.

At the time of writing, the Baby Yoda figure is unavailable on Amazon, at Walmart, at Best Buy, Target, and even Shop Disney. However, you can still reserve one here at Entertainment Earth for the original $59.99 price tag, though the ship date has been pushed back from December 2020 to February 2021. On the plus side, Baby Yoda did get some awesome The Mandalorian LEGO sets that will arrive in August and September. You can learn all about those sets right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.