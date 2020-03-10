Funko Launches Soul Eater Pop Figures

Funko has been on a tear with anime Pop figures recently, launching a wave of Hunter x Hunter Pops a few days back, and several big waves at Toy Fair last month. Now they've released new Pop figures based on the supernatural shonen series Soul Eater. The lineup includes the following figures along with links where they can be pre-ordered:

If you're unfamiliar, Square Enix published Soul Eater manga originally in its Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine, and Atsushi Okubo was the creator in-charge of its direction. The story itself was set in an alternate world where students known as Meisters studied at the Shinigami’s academy. The students paired up with classmates who could transform into weapons, and the groups were tasked with defeating corrupted humans and witches to keep the world safe from supernatural forces. An anime series followed in 2008 and ran for 51 episodes.

