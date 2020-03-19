Get Power Rangers, Metroid, and Ghostbusters Collector's Boxes for $10

GameStop's online-only Deal of the Day for March 19th, 2020 is offering a select group of collector's boxes for only $10, which is as much as 65% off the list price. These boxes include goodies for fans of Ghostbusters, Metroid, and the Power Rangers.

You can grab all three boxes here at GameStop while they last. NOTE: There have been issues with GameStop maintaining the $10 price for all boxes. At the time of writing both the Metroid and Ghostbusters boxes are marked down to $10, but the Power Rangers box is listed at $19.97 despite being clearly marked as included in the sale. Keep tabs on the link above for the price to be corrected.

If you're willing to brave going out in public amid the coronavirus outbreak, you can also order online to pick up in your local store while you grab an early copy of Doom Eternal. However, doing so would be extremely unwise. Shipping from GameStop is free on orders over $35. Plus, you can score a physical copy of Doom Eternal on Amazon right now for $49.94 ($10 off) if you can stand to wait a few hours longer.

Details about the contents of the collector's boxes can be found below.

Metroid: Samus Returns Collector's Box: Vinyl figure, Squishy, Notepad, Keychain, Duffel bag, Beanie, Art Print

Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary Collector's Box: "Who you gunna call? Celebrate the Ghostbuster's 35th anniversary with this limited-edition collector's box! Each Ghostbuster's 35th Anniversary Collector's Box is filled with exclusive collectibles, accessories, and home goods with a combined value of $100! Strap on your Proton Pack, grab the Ghost Trap, don't cross the streams, and get your box before Slimer does!"

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Collector's Box: "It's morphing time! Grab your Power Coins because the exclusive Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Collector's Box is here! The Power Rangers Collector's Box is filled with exclusive collectibles, accessories, and home goods with a combined value of $80. Summon your Zords because it's time to defend Earth from Rita Repulsa!"

