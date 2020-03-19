LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest Sets Hit Amazon

Earlier today, LEGO's Boba Fett, Stormtrooper, and TIE Fighter Helmet sets went live, and we're guessing that they will be huge with collectors. We also noticed that LEGO's #75292 Razor Crest Set from the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian went back up for pre-order.

The Razor Crest set made its debut here on Amazon for $129.99 after selling out on Shop Disney shortly after its debut at New York Toy Fair last month. The 1023-piece set includes The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper, and Baby Yoda minifigures, plus an IG-11 LEGO figure. Additional features for the Razor Crest include a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, 2 spring-loaded shooters, a cargo hold with opening sides/access ramps and carbonite bounty elements, a sleeping area, and a detachable escape pod. Shipping is slated for September 1st.

On a related note, the LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack #75267 is also inspired by the Disney+ The Mandalorian series, and it's in-stock here on Amazon for $14.95.

Features include 102-pieces, four Mandalorian warrior minifigures with stud-shooting blasters, a defense fort, and a speeder bike with two stud-shooters. The Mandalorian figures are loosely based on the show, but match the vibe with colorful, battle-worn armor.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.