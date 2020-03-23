Warhammer 40,000: Prophecy of the Wolf Box Set is Live

Games Workshop has released the Warhammer 40K Prophecy of the Wolf box set which includes Ragnar Blackmane, Ghazghkull, and Makari (firsts for this set) in a Space Wolves versus Orks battlebox. The set also includes 10 Primaris Infiltrators, 5 Ork Nobs and 3 Meganobz as well as a 32-page booklet featuring rules and background on the Krongar campaign and three new Echoes of War missions.

So this is quite a big Warhammer box with a big $169.99 price tag to match. However, it seems like it's a pretty good value overall. If you're only after some of the exclusive models like Ghaz and Ragnar, this might be a good set to go halves on or shift some figures over to eBay.

At the time of writing the Warhammer 40K: Prophecy of the Wolf box set is available to pre-order here on Amazon with a release date set for March 28th. That's less than a week away, and the odds are very high that Amazon won't get a restock anytime soon, so jump on it while you can. You won't be charged until it ships. An official description for the box reads:

"Refight one of the most epic duels in Warhammer 40,000 history as Ragnar Blackmane, one of the greatest, most naturally gifted warriors in the Imperium, goes blade-to-klaw with the legendary Grand Warlord of the Orks, Ghazghkull Thraka. This battlebox contains everything you need to pit the fiery young Wolf Lord and his Space Wolves Strike Force against the monstrous warboss and his Nobz bodyguard.

The 32-page Prophecy of the Wolf campaign book is your guide to the events that led to the fateful duel between Wolf Lord and Grand Warlord – and what happened in the aftermath. Additional rules, meanwhile, give you datasheets for everything in the set, as well as army abilities that let you master their full potential. A set of missions let you play through a mini-campaign that’s ideal whether you're looking to learn the ropes with the armies in the set or experience an evening of thrilling games with a friend.

The set also includes a handy fold-out Warhammer 40,000 Core Rules Sheet, as well as a Space Wolves Primaris Transfer Sheet and an Ork Transfer Sheet."

