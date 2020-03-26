VUDU Will Give You a $2 Credit to Watch a Free Film Today Only

VUDU is bringing back a popular promotion that offers a $2 credit when you watch one of their Last Chance films. Basically, they will pay you to stream one of the free, ad-supported movies that can be found here under the "Last Chance: Leaving 3/31" category until 11:59pm PT (2:59am EST) tonight, March 26th - 27th.

Note that the $2 promo code will be delivered by e-mail around April 2nd, 2020 and you must redeem it by 11:59 p.m. PT on June 1st, 2020 (discount must be applied within 30 days of code redemption). If you're looking for something to use the code on, this list of films that are hitting video on demand early because of coronavirus theater shutdowns would be a good place to start.

The list of films that will be off of Vudu's free with ads list on March 31st includes nearly 300 titles. Nothing brand new of course, but you shouldn't have a problem finding something to watch (or something to play in the background - the movie must be streamed and viewed in its entirety before the cutoff time). At a glance, some of the gems in the collection include V for Vendetta, Happy Feet, The Karate Kid, Ghost in the Shell, Swingers, a Nightmare on Elms Street, Starship Troopers and a whole lot more.

The official fine print for the deal can be found below:

Vudu-enabled device and account required for digital viewing. Film must be streamed in entirety, and viewed on 3/26/20 by 11:59pm PT to receive promo code. Only titles from "Last Chance: Leaving 3/31" collection are eligible and must not be in your Purchased Library. Promo code will be delivered by e-mail on or around 4/2/20 and must be redeemed by 11:59 p.m. PT on 6/1/2020. Discount must be applied within 30 days of code redemption. Discount cannot be applied toward Pre-orders, Disc + Digital or Mix & Match offers. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Limit ONE(1) promo code per user/account.

