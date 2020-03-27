Baby Yoda Life-Size Figure Unveiled by Hot Toys

Earlier this month, Hot Toys launched a sixth-scale Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda (aka The Child) figure that came bundled with a Mandalorian figure and a ton of accessories. Now they're going all in with a life-size version of Baby Yoda that stands at a little over 14-inches tall.

The figure comes with two pairs of interchangeable ears, a variety of interchangeable hands, movable head and arms, a silver knob from the Razor Crest, and a Mythosaur emblem necklace. Look for it to go up for pre-order here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, March 27th. Just keep in mind that it isn't the only super realistic life-size Baby Yoda collectible on the market right now...

Back in January, Sideshow Collectibles unveiled their own life-size Baby Yoda / The Child figure that measures 16.5” tall and features a tan fabric coat, a silver shift knob from the Razor Crest in its right hand, and a plastic and resin build that's accurate right down to the fuzz on Baby Yoda's head. You can pre-order Sideshow's life-size Baby Yoda figure right here for $350 with shipping slated for August 2020 to January 2021.

A price for Hot Toys' life-size Baby Yoda figure wasn't available at the time of writing, but it is expected to ship around the same time as Sideshow's version. Naturally, the price will be a factor in choosing between these two figures, as will the additional accessories on the Hot Toys version. Both figures look fantastic, but we prefer the serene expression on the Sideshow version. Hot Toys' version looks a bit distressed, which distracts from the cuteness in our opinion. If Hot Toys' Baby Yoda ends up being significantly more expensive that Sideshow's, going with the latter won't be much of a compromise.

A full breakdown of features for Hot Toys' life-size Baby Yoda figure can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of the Child in the live action-series The Mandalorian

Accurate size and proportion

Newly developed head sculpt with white fabric hair elements

Highly-detailed facial expression, detailed wrinkles, and skin texture

Body with specialize frame for wide range of articulations

Approximately 36cm tall

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Two (2) pairs of interchangeable ears including:

One (1) pair of relaxed ears

One (1) pair of downward pointing ears

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable arm with hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of force-using hands

One (1) pair of accessory holding hands

Costume:

One (1) beige-colored robe

Accessories:

One (1) Mythosaur emblem necklace with black leather strap

One (1) silver colored knob

