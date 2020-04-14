Read Dune for Only $2 to Prepare for the Upcoming Film

We got our first real look at Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Dune remake starring Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Charlotte Rampling this week ahead of the film's release in December. Reading the original novels by Frank Herbert is highly recommended before diving into the new adaptation since capturing the complex world that he created is notoriously difficult to do on film. Fortunately, you can get started on that journey right now for only $1.99.

At the time of writing, Frank Herbert's science fiction masterpiece Dune is available on Amazon Kindle for only $1.99. The entire six book series is available here for $50.94 with the discount on the first book (You can also listen to the first book for free with an Audible trial). With the time that we have before the film's release, you might want to read the first novel more than once. You'll find new details each time around.

While you're at it, you might want to check out this sale Amazon is running on Kindle bestsellers. It includes more classics that you might have on your to-read list.

The official description for the Dune novel reads:

"Set on the desert planet Arrakis, Dune is the story of the boy Paul Atreides, heir to a noble family tasked with ruling an inhospitable world where the only thing of value is the “spice” melange, a drug capable of extending life and enhancing consciousness. Coveted across the known universe, melange is a prize worth killing for....

When House Atreides is betrayed, the destruction of Paul’s family will set the boy on a journey toward a destiny greater than he could ever have imagined. And as he evolves into the mysterious man known as Muad’Dib, he will bring to fruition humankind’s most ancient and unattainable dream."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.