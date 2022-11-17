Amazon Holiday LEGO Sale: New Sets Added

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday is just around the corner, and and though deals on LEGO sets are a definite possibility, they have not announced any as part of the sneak peek into their upcoming 48-hour Black Friday sale. However, there are plenty of LEGO deals to be had right now includes big discounts on sets that include themes like Star Wars, Marvel, LEGO Ideas, Jurassic World and more.

You can shop Amazon's updated LEGO sale right here while it lasts. Walmart is also running big Black Friday and Rollback deals on some fantastic sets that you can check out right here. Some of the highlights are listed below. Just keep in mind that the sales could end or change at any time, so take advantage while you have the chance.

Note that LEGO will be launching their VIP weekend this Saturday, November 19th through the 20th. It will include two days of members only offers, rewards, gifts, and more. You can take advantage of these offers here at the LEGO Shop, and sign up for a free VIP account if you aren't already a member.

In other LEGO news, the massive Marvel Hulkbuster set recently launched and can be ordered here at the LEGO Shop for $549.99. Additional details about the set are available here. You can keep up with all of the latest and greatest LEGO sets right here.