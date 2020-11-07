Amazon Launches a One-Day Holiday Deal on Nerf Blasters

Amazon has been spreading their Black Friday-level deals around this year as part of their Holiday Dash event, and today is the day for one of their classic holiday sales on Nerf blasters and accessories. Like previous sales, it includes massive discounts on many of the most popular blasters - but the prices are only valid until the end of the day today, November 7th. .

You can shop the Amazon's entire Nerf sale right here until the clock strikes midnight (or supplies run out). To help get you started, we've picked a few of our favorite deals below.

Note that Amazon is also running a buy 2, get 1 free sale on a wide range of books, movies, music, toys, and more. You can shop that sale right here.

On a related note, Hasbro recently announced the release of the Nerf Star Wars Imperial Death Trooper Blaster, which is based on the blasters seen in the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

The Death Trooper Blaster features Nerf's GlowStrike technology which creates light effects and charges the darts to make them glow when fired. It can hold three Nerf Elite foam darts (included) which can be fired by pumping the priming slide and pulling the trigger.

You can order the Nerf Star Wars: The Mandalorian Imperial Death Trooper Blaster here at GameStop on sale for $27.99.

