Amazon Launches More Early Prime Day 2020 4K TV Deals

Amazon's Prime Day 2020 event won't fully kick off until October 13th, but they are getting everyone ready with a collection of early deals that include some great TV options. The first round of deals has ended, but Amazon dropped round 2 today, October 6th, and it includes three Fire TV options under $300 - two of which are 4K. The Echo Show 5 has also been slashed by a whopping 50%.

A breakdown of the new Prime Day 2020 TV deals can be found below. The list will be updated as new options are added. Note that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals. If you want to save even more, you might want to take advantage of all the bonus credit options that Amazon is offering ahead of Prime Day.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV

$150 off Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $299.99 - See on Amazon: A large, 55-inch 4K TV with Fire TV built-in with access to Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, and more.

Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV

$100 off Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $199.99 - See on Amazon: Another 4K set with Fire TV in a smaller form factor with a smaller price. Not surprisingly, it's the #1 selling LED / LDC TV on Amazon at the moment.

Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV

$60 off Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $119.99 - See on Amazon: Fire TV built-in, though the resolution is only 720p. Still, it's an option if 4K isn't a priority, or you need an extra TV for the kids or a guest room.

Echo Show 5

$45 off the Echo Show 5 - $44.99 - See on Amazon: The Echo Show 5 is smaller than the Echo Show 8 with its 5.5-inch display, but it features all of the same functionality - Alexa, smart home control, Spotfiy, Prime Video, and more. You can also bundle the Echo Show 5 with a $5 Blink Mini or $5 Smart Plug.

Keep in mind that Walmart will be running their own Black Friday-style sales event beginning on October 11th and running through October 15th. Some of the early TV-related deals previewed for the event include this JVC 55-inch 4K Roku TV for $248, and this Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player for $69.

Additional early Prime Day Deals can be found here. Stay tuned to our Gear section for more Amazon Prime Day Deals and info.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.