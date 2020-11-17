Amazon Reveals Some of their Best Black Friday 2020 Deals

Amazon and other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have been dropping Black Friday-level deals all month long, but what deals will Amazon offer on November 27th? We have your answers right here.

Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deal Start Times

Amazon has reveled that their best Black Friday deals will be available for an entire week starting on November 20th running through Black Friday November 27th. Naturally, there will be tons of deals on Amazon devices (including 2020 Echo devices), but there are also big discounts for gamers, deals on toys and games (Marvel, Star Wars, LEGO, and more), home goods, fashion, and much, much more. A breakdown of some of our favorite Amazon Black Friday 2020 preview deals can be found below. As you're about to see, it's like Prime Day 2.0.

The Best Black Friday 2020 Amazon Device Deals

New Echo Dot - $28.99 ($21 off)

New Echo Dot with Clock - $38.99 ($21 off)

New Echo - $69.99 ($30 off)

Fire HD 10 tablet - $79.99 ($70 off)

New eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) - $223.00 ($56 off)

New Fire TV Stick Lite - $17.99 ($12 off)

New Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote - $27.99 ($12 off)

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote - $29.99 ($20 off)

- Shop all of Amazon's holiday deals on Echo, Kindle, and Fire devices.

The Best Black Friday Gaming Deals

Save 16% on Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Save up to 25% on select PlayStation subscriptions

Save up to $10 on select Xbox One controllers

Save up to 50% on Square Enix games

Save $15 on Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months

- Shop Amazon's holiday deals on gaming gear

The Best Black Friday Electronics Deals

Save up to 33% on Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones

Save up to 30% on Tile trackers

Save on Samsung TVs

Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD TVs

Save on Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs

Save on TVs under $1000

- Shop Amazon's holiday deals on electronics

The Best Black Friday Deals on Toys and Games

Save up to 30% on games from Exploding Kittens and more

Save up to 30% on preschool toys from Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, Hape, Jazwares and more

Save up to 30% on STEM toys from Learning Resources

Save on select Princess toys and accessories

Save on select Star Wars toys and accessories

Save on select Marvel toys and accessories

Save on select LEGO toys

- Shop Amazon's holiday deals on toys and games

Amazon Black Friday Deals on Gift Cards

"Starting now through December 20, first-time Amazon Gift Card shoppers will receive a $15 promotional credit with the purchase of $50 or more in Amazon Gift Cards. The promotional credit expires on February 6, 2021. Other restrictions apply."

Starting on November 26 through November 30, you can save 20% or more on select gift card brands including Gap, H&M, Petco and more.

Starting now through December 31, first-time users of Amazon Reload will receive a $10 bonus with when they add $100 or more to their gift card balance.

- Shop Amazon Gift Cards

Again, the list above includes a handful of our favorites from Amazon's Black Friday 2020 preview. The official list is available in its entirety right here.

