Back to the Future Playmobil DeLorean Time Machine Is a Steal With This Deal

The LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean set is magnificent, but it will also set you back $200 here on Amazon and here at the LEGO Shop. The good news is that Playmobil makes a pretty fantastic time machine of their own, and it's super affordable. In fact, you can get one here on Amazon and here at Walmart for only $26.99 at the time of writing, which is 58% off the list price.

The benefits of the Playmobil set include a lightning fast build time and and an impressive list of features. The set includes figures of Marty McFly, Dr. Emmett Brown, and Einstein the dog along with a wide range of accessories such as a skateboard, camera, remote control, walkie talkie, and 3 plutonium rods with a case to put them in.

As for the DeLorean DMC-12, it comes complete with a plutonium tank, flux capacitor, dashboard time travel indicator, and light up features. Plus, all four wheels can be folded by 90 degrees to engage flight mode.

Basically, Playmobil went all out with this Back to the Future DeLorean set, and it would be worth it even at full price. For $26.99, it's a no-brainer. If you are game for the LEGO version, it features a Flux Capacitor that lights up, opening gull-wing doors, tires that fold for flight mode, printed dashboard dates, an opening hood, swappable license plates (OUTATIME), and a hoverboard accessory. You can also build the Back to the Future DeLorean LEGO set in 3 configurations that are based on the film: