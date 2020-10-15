Back to the Future Trilogy 4K Blu-ray Set With Levitating Hoverboard Bonus is About To Drop
Back to the Future celebrated its 35th anniversary recently, and a debut of a fancy Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray box set was part of the celebration. The Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy Blu-ray box set is extra special as it includes all three films in 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever, with an hour of new special features added for good measure. Fans also have the option of pre-ordering with an exclusive levitating hoverboard replica or multi SteelBook covers. The set is slated to arrive in just a few days on October 20th, so the time to get that pre-order in is now.
Back to the Future 4K Blu-ray Release Date and Overview
Back To The Future: The Ultimate Trilogy will arrive on 4K Ultra HD combo pack (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Code), 4K Digital, and on Blu-ray (Blu-ray and Digital Code) on October 20th with all three films - Back to the Future, Back to the Future Part II, Back to the Future Part III - in collectible discbook packaging. A bonus disc is also included that contains all of the new content.
Back to the Future 4K Blu-ray Pre-Order Options
Fans have three main options when it comes to owning the Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy in 4K Blu-ray or standard Blu-ray. A breakdown of these options with details on retailer bonuses can be found below.
BACK TO THE FUTURE 35TH ANNIVERSARY TRILOGY LIMITED EDITION GIFT SET (4K UHD): Includes exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica: Pre-Order here at Amazon for $69.98 (Exclusive) / The standard 4K Blu-ray set without the hoverboard replica is available on Amazon for $42.99 and via Best Buy for $54.99.
BACK TO THE FUTURE 35TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION TRILOGY (4K UHD): Includes three newly designed SteelBooks: Pre-Order at Best Buy for $69.99 (Exclusive)
BACK TO THE FUTURE 35TH ANNIVERSARY TRILOGY LIMITED EDITION GIFT SET (STANDARD BLU-RAY): Includes exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica: Pre-Order at Target for $42.99 (Exclusive)
Bonus Features
Below you'll find a complete, official list of content for the Back to the Future box set. As you'll see, there's a lot to enjoy here!
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE TRILOGY bonus DISC FEATURES ON BLU-RAY:
- An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes (NEW) - Get a glimpse of the BACK TO THE FUTURE that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities.
- Ben Stiller
- Kyra Sedgwick
- Jon Cryer
- Billy Zane
- Peter DeLuise
- C. Thomas Howell
- The Hollywood Museum Goes BACK TO THE FUTURE (NEW) - Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films’ props and memorabilia.
- BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Behind the Scenes (NEW) - Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings.
- Cast and Creative Q&A
- Original Songs
- Gotta Start Somewhere
- Put Your Mind To It
- Could You Survive The Movies? BACK TO THE FUTURE (NEW) - Explore the magic and science of BACK TO THE FUTURE and find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series.
- 2015 Message from Doc Brown
- DOC BROWN SAVES THE WORLD!
- OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean
- Looking BACK TO THE FUTURE
- The Script
- Casting Marty McFly
- Christopher Lloyd Reflects on Doc Brown
- The DeLorean Time Machine
- Building Hill Valley
- Prepping for the "Johnny B. Goode" Scene
- The Score
- Rushing the Cut
- The Legacy
- BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Animated Series
- Brothers (Season 1, Episode 1)
- Mac the Black (Season 2, Episode 1)
- 2015 Commercials
- JAWS 19 Trailer
- Hoverboard Commercial
BACK TO THE FUTURE bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY:
- Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)
- Peanut Brittle
- "Pinch Me"
- Doc's Personal Belongings
- "She's Cheating"
- Darth Vader (Extended Version)
- "Hit Me George"
- "You Got a Permit?"
- The Phone Booth
- Tales from THE FUTURE: In the Beginning...
- Tales from THE FUTURE: Time to Go
- Tales from THE FUTURE: Keeping Time
- Archival Featurettes
- The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE
- Making the Trilogy: Chapter One
- BACK TO THE FUTURE Night
- Michael J. Fox Q&A
- How He Got the Role
- The Character of Doc
- Working on a Film and TV Series at the Same Time
- Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE II and III Together
- DeLoreans
- Special FX and Stunts
- The Appeal of BACK TO THE FUTURE
- Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE
Behind the Scenes
- Production Art
- Storyboards
- Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
- Marketing Materials
- Character Portraits
- Original Makeup Tests
- Outtakes
- Nuclear Test Site Sequence (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)
- Photo Galleries*
- Huey Lewis and the News "The Power of Love" Music Video
- Theatrical Teaser Trailer
- Join Team Fox
- Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale
- Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton
*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc
BACK TO THE FUTURE II bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY:
- Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)
- Old Terry and Old Biff
- "Dad's Home" (Extended Version)
- Pizza Scene
- Jennifer Faints (Extended Version)
- Old Biff Vanishes from Car
- Burned Out High School
- Marty Meets Dave
- Tales from THE FUTURE: Time Flies
- The Physics of BACK TO THE FUTURE with Dr. Michio Kaku
- Archival Featurettes
- The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II
- Making the Trilogy: Chapter Two
Behind the Scenes
- Production Art
- Storyboards
- Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
- Marketing Materials
- Character Portraits
- Outtakes
- Production Design
- Storyboarding
- Designing the DeLorean
- Designing Time Travel
- Hoverboard Test
- Evolution of Visual Effects Shots
- Photo Galleries*
- Theatrical Trailer
- Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale
- Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton
*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc
BACK TO THE FUTURE III bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY:
- Deleted Scene (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)
- The Tannen Gang Kills Marshal Strickland
- Tales from THE FUTURE: Third Time's the Charm [FEATURED BONUS]
- Tales from THE FUTURE: The Test of Time [FEATURED BONUS]
- Archival Featurettes
- The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE Part III
- Making the Trilogy: Chapter Three
- The Secrets of the BACK TO THE FUTURE Trilogy
Behind the Scenes
- Production Art
- Storyboards
- Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
- Marketing Materials
- Character Portraits
- Outtakes
- Designing the Town of Hill Valley
- Designing the Campaign
- Photo Galleries*
- ZZ Top "Doubleback" Music Video
- FAQs About the Trilogy
- Theatrical Trailer
- BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Ride
- Lobby Monitor
- The Ride
- Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale
- Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton
*Only on the Blu-ray disc
