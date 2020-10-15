Back to the Future Trilogy 4K Blu-ray Set With Levitating Hoverboard Bonus is About To Drop

Back to the Future celebrated its 35th anniversary recently, and a debut of a fancy Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray box set was part of the celebration. The Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy Blu-ray box set is extra special as it includes all three films in 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever, with an hour of new special features added for good measure. Fans also have the option of pre-ordering with an exclusive levitating hoverboard replica or multi SteelBook covers. The set is slated to arrive in just a few days on October 20th, so the time to get that pre-order in is now.

Back to the Future 4K Blu-ray Release Date and Overview

Back To The Future: The Ultimate Trilogy will arrive on 4K Ultra HD combo pack (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Code), 4K Digital, and on Blu-ray (Blu-ray and Digital Code) on October 20th with all three films - Back to the Future, Back to the Future Part II, Back to the Future Part III - in collectible discbook packaging. A bonus disc is also included that contains all of the new content.

Back to the Future 4K Blu-ray Pre-Order Options

Fans have three main options when it comes to owning the Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy in 4K Blu-ray or standard Blu-ray. A breakdown of these options with details on retailer bonuses can be found below.

BACK TO THE FUTURE 35TH ANNIVERSARY TRILOGY LIMITED EDITION GIFT SET (4K UHD): Includes exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica: Pre-Order here at Amazon for $69.98 (Exclusive) / The standard 4K Blu-ray set without the hoverboard replica is available on Amazon for $42.99 and via Best Buy for $54.99.

BACK TO THE FUTURE 35TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION TRILOGY (4K UHD): Includes three newly designed SteelBooks: Pre-Order at Best Buy for $69.99 (Exclusive)

BACK TO THE FUTURE 35TH ANNIVERSARY TRILOGY LIMITED EDITION GIFT SET (STANDARD BLU-RAY): Includes exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica: Pre-Order at Target for $42.99 (Exclusive)

Bonus Features

Below you'll find a complete, official list of content for the Back to the Future box set. As you'll see, there's a lot to enjoy here!

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE TRILOGY bonus DISC FEATURES ON BLU-RAY:

An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes (NEW) - Get a glimpse of the BACK TO THE FUTURE that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities.

- Get a glimpse of the that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities. Ben Stiller



Kyra Sedgwick



Jon Cryer



Billy Zane



Peter DeLuise



C. Thomas Howell

The Hollywood Museum Goes BACK TO THE FUTURE (NEW) - Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films’ props and memorabilia.

- Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films’ props and memorabilia. BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Behind the Scenes (NEW) - Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings.

Cast and Creative Q&A



Original Songs



Gotta Start Somewhere





Put Your Mind To It

Could You Survive The Movies? BACK TO THE FUTURE (NEW) - Explore the magic and science of BACK TO THE FUTURE and find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series.

- Explore the magic and science of and find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series. 2015 Message from Doc Brown

DOC BROWN SAVES THE WORLD!

OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean

Looking BACK TO THE FUTURE

The Script



Casting Marty McFly



Christopher Lloyd Reflects on Doc Brown



The DeLorean Time Machine



Building Hill Valley



Prepping for the "Johnny B. Goode" Scene



The Score



Rushing the Cut



The Legacy

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Animated Series

Brothers (Season 1, Episode 1)



Mac the Black (Season 2, Episode 1)

2015 Commercials

JAWS 19 Trailer

Trailer

Hoverboard Commercial

BACK TO THE FUTURE bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)

Peanut Brittle



"Pinch Me"



Doc's Personal Belongings



"She's Cheating"



Darth Vader (Extended Version)



"Hit Me George"



"You Got a Permit?"



The Phone Booth

Tales from THE FUTURE: In the Beginning...

Tales from THE FUTURE: Time to Go

Tales from THE FUTURE: Keeping Time

Archival Featurettes

The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE



Making the Trilogy: Chapter One



BACK TO THE FUTURE Night

Night Michael J. Fox Q&A

How He Got the Role



The Character of Doc



Working on a Film and TV Series at the Same Time



Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE II and III Together

and Together

DeLoreans



Special FX and Stunts



The Appeal of BACK TO THE FUTURE



Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE

Behind the Scenes Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits

Original Makeup Tests



Outtakes



Nuclear Test Site Sequence (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)



Photo Galleries*

Huey Lewis and the News "The Power of Love" Music Video

Theatrical Teaser Trailer

Join Team Fox

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc

BACK TO THE FUTURE II bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)

Old Terry and Old Biff



"Dad's Home" (Extended Version)



Pizza Scene



Jennifer Faints (Extended Version)



Old Biff Vanishes from Car



Burned Out High School



Marty Meets Dave

Tales from THE FUTURE: Time Flies

The Physics of BACK TO THE FUTURE with Dr. Michio Kaku

Archival Featurettes

The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II



Making the Trilogy: Chapter Two

Behind the Scenes Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits

Outtakes



Production Design



Storyboarding



Designing the DeLorean



Designing Time Travel



Hoverboard Test



Evolution of Visual Effects Shots



Photo Galleries*

Theatrical Trailer

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc

BACK TO THE FUTURE III bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY:

Deleted Scene (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)

The Tannen Gang Kills Marshal Strickland

Tales from THE FUTURE: Third Time's the Charm [FEATURED BONUS]

Tales from THE FUTURE: The Test of Time [FEATURED BONUS]

Archival Featurettes

The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE Part III



Making the Trilogy: Chapter Three



The Secrets of the BACK TO THE FUTURE Trilogy

Trilogy Behind the Scenes Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits

Outtakes



Designing the Town of Hill Valley



Designing the Campaign



Photo Galleries*

ZZ Top "Doubleback" Music Video

FAQs About the Trilogy

Theatrical Trailer

BACK TO THE FUTURE : The Ride

Lobby Monitor



The Ride

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

*Only on the Blu-ray disc

