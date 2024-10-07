Berserk Manga Deluxe Editions Are Massively Discounted For Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

When Berserk creator Kentaro Miura died in 2021, many believed that one of the greatest manga of all-time would remain unfinished. Fortunately, Miura’s friend Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga decided that they would bring closure to the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk using Miura’s notes as their guide. That said, if you want to get caught up before the grand finale now would be a very good time thanks to massive discounts that come as part of this week’s Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

Each book collects 3 individual volumes of Berzerk manga in an oversized, hardcover edition with leatherette binding and a ribbon book mark. The 7″ x 10″ format of the deluxe editions allow Miura’s art to be presented with maximum detail. At the time of writing, all 14 deluxe volumes of Berzerk are priced at or below $30 on Amazon which is roughly 40% off the list price. Direct links to all of the deluxe Berserk editions are listed below.

Berserk’s North American Return

Here’s how Dark Horse Comics describes the 42nd volume of Berserk that will make its way to the United States in March of next year, “The shocking appearance of Griffith on Elf Island has provoked rage and terror in Guts and Casca…and carved a rift into the enchanted isle itself, setting loose a corrosive horde of devourers from beneath the earth! If the Black Swordsman cannot rely upon even his legendary blade, then escape by ship seems the only hope for survival…but not everyone is leaving Elf Island together!”

The previous volume of the manga arrived in North America in 2021, meaning its been several years since Berserk fans were able to get an official manga volume following the Black Swordsman. Despite having no running anime series at the moment, the Band of The Hawk will still have a major place in the anime world for years to come.